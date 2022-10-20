Breath Analyzer Market Size to Grow by USD 2.58 Bn, Abbott Laboratories and Advanced Safety Devices LLC Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The breath analyzer market size is expected to grow by USD 2.58 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.87% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growing awareness of breath analyzers is driving the breath analyzer market growth. However, chances for inaccuracy in readings are impeding the breath analyzer market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Breath Analyzer Market 2022-2026

Breath Analyzer Market 2022-2026: Scope

The breath analyzer market report covers the following areas:

Breath Analyzer Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the breath analyzer market, including Abbott Laboratories, Advanced Safety Devices LLC, AK GlobalTech Corp, Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Inc., Alcolizer Pty Ltd., AlcoPro Inc, BACtrack, BreathalyzerAlcoholTester.com, Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Fuel Cell Sensors, GreenWon, Guth Laboratories Inc, Hanwei Electronics Group Corp, Intoximeters, Lifeloc Technologies Inc., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Pacific Data Systems Australia, PAS Systems International Inc., Quest Products Inc., and SENTECH USA INC. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers breath analyzers such as handheld oral fluid drug tests to keep roadways safer for individuals.

The company offers breath analyzers such as handheld oral fluid drug tests to keep roadways safer for individuals. Advanced Safety Devices LLC - The company offers breath analyzers such as AlcoMate AccuCell AL9000 fuel cell breathalyzer and iSOBER 70Pro evidential breathalyzer.

The company offers breath analyzers such as AlcoMate AccuCell AL9000 fuel cell breathalyzer and iSOBER 70Pro evidential breathalyzer. Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Inc. - The company offers breath analyzers such as breath alcohol and drug testing.

The company offers breath analyzers such as breath alcohol and drug testing. Alcolizer Pty Ltd. - The company offers breath analyzers such as Alcolizer LE5 Law Enforcement Alcohol Tester and Alcolizer HH3 Alcohol Tester.

The company offers breath analyzers such as Alcolizer LE5 Law Enforcement Alcohol Tester and Alcolizer HH3 Alcohol Tester. AlcoPro Inc - The company offers breath analyzers such as Alco sensor fast breathalyzer for law enforcement and breathalyzer bacterial viral filter.

Breath Analyzer Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Technology

Fuel Cell: The fuel cell segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as high accuracy. These devices are expected to become more accurate and less expensive during the forecast period owing to constant improvements and innovations in terms of sensor technology and design.



Semiconductor



Infrared

End-user

Law Enforcement



Enterprise



Others

Geography

North America : North America will account for 28% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as stringent road safety regulations and a relatively strong network of law enforcement agencies. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is a key country for the breath analyzer market in North America .

Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Breath Analyzer Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist breath analyzer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the breath analyzer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the breath analyzer market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of breath analyzer market vendors

Breath Analyzer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.87% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.19 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 28% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Advanced Safety Devices LLC, AK GlobalTech Corp, Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Inc., Alcolizer Pty Ltd., AlcoPro Inc, BACtrack, BreathalyzerAlcoholTester.com, Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Fuel Cell Sensors, GreenWon, Guth Laboratories Inc, Hanwei Electronics Group Corp, Intoximeters, Lifeloc Technologies Inc., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Pacific Data Systems Australia, PAS Systems International Inc., Quest Products Inc., and SENTECH USA INC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

