Breathable Films Market Study; 2017-2019, 2023 & 2027 - Rising Use of Breathable Films in Premium Hygiene Products in Developing Countries

The Global Breathable Films Market accounted for $1.48 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $2.99 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8%.



Increasing awareness regarding health and hygiene, rising use of breathable films in premium hygiene products in developing countries are likely to boost the growth of the market. However, higher cost than conventional films is likely to hamper the profit boundaries.



Based on the type, the Polypropylene segment is also expected to witness a substantial growth over the forecast period. Polypropylene is a thermoplastic polymer used in a wide variety of applications, such as packaging and labelling, stationery, plastic parts, reusable containers, and laboratory equipment.



By geography, Asia-Pacific was the dominant regional segment occupying market share in terms of revenue. Increase in consumption of packaging materials in food and beverages, pharmaceutical, and personal care sectors is a significant driver for the polyamide market in this region.



Some of the key players in the Breathable Films Market include Trioplast Industrier AB, Toray Industries, Skymark Packaging, Schweitzer-Mauduit International, RKW Group, Rahil Foam Pvt Ltd, Nitto Denko, Mitsui Chemicals, Innovia Films, Fatra A S, Covestro, Celanese, Arkema and American Polyfilm.



