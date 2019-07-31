Breathe Easy Insurance Solutions, one of the few providers of SR22 Insurance in Washington State for Individuals Convicted of DUI

Driving under the influence is a serious offense, with lasting consequences. In Washington State, the penalties issued for a DUI offender widely vary, but both administrative and criminal penalties will likely be issued. This can include Electronic Home Monitoring (EHM), a 90-day treatment program, installation of an Ignition Interlock Device (IIDs), and more.

How is Driving Under the Influence Determined?

According to the Washington State Department of Licensing, driving under the influence is defined as operating a vehicle while affected by alcohol or drugs. Prescription medications, as well as over-the-counter drugs that may impair your ability to drive also apply.

"A driver may be charged with a DUI if:

The results of a breath or blood test that show a blood alcohol content with the below limits:

.08 or higher (age 21 and older).

.04 or higher for commercial vehicle drivers (CDL disqualifications)

.02 or higher for minors (age 20 and younger)

Or

He or she is found to be driving a vehicle under the influence or affected by alcohol, drug, or a combination of alcohol and drugs, regardless of the concentration of alcohol in their breath or blood.

Starting August 1, 2012, the definition of a drug also includes any chemical inhaled or ingested for its intoxicating or hallucinatory effects.

How do I get back on the road again?

When your license has been suspended, you must obtain proof of financial responsibility to drive again. This is most commonly achieved through purchasing an SR-22 certificate of insurance. This certificate proves that you have at least the states minimum limits of liability coverage you while you operate a vehicle.

