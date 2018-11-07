Breathe in the Nostalgic Aromas of Christmas With ScentSicles

ATLANTA, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holidays right around the corner, homes will soon be filled with wreaths, garland, Christmas trees, and other festive décor to celebrate the season! Studies show that an increasing number of American families are introducing artificial greenery into the home at Christmas to help take the stress out of the season and spend more meaningful moments together. Yet, as the nostalgic scents of the season are lost, a Christmas staple called ScentSicles is poised to help re-introduce the magic of the season through smell! ScentSicles offers a variety of scented ornaments, sprigs and table ornaments that will allow guests to breathe in the time-honored scents of Christmas!

ScentSicles

ScentSicles scented ornaments provide that beloved "real-tree" scent to Christmas enthusiasts who prefer the ease of artificial trees (or to further enhance the smell of their real tree). With more than $385 million spent on artificial trees annually, families can still enjoy the fresh-cut aroma that makes the home feel just like Christmas – without the mess! Simply hang ScentSicles on the tree, take a deep breath, inhale the fresh-cut tree smell – and relax knowing that there are no needles around the house to clean before guests arrive.

Offering a line of products filled with Christmas cheer, ScentSicles are made of natural fibers sourced from sustainable resources and infused with pure, holiday-inspired fragrance. ScentSicles offer a no-mess, no-flame, simple way to make artificial holiday greenery smell real, enhance the scent of a live tree and bring favorite scents of the holiday into the home. ScentSicles holiday scents include O Christmas Tree, Snow Berry Wreath, Two Dashes of Cinnamon, White Winter Fir and new for this season, Spiced Pine Cones.

Options to help create mess-free and stress-free memories:

ScentSicles Scented Ornaments: Designed to naturally blend in, simply hang or hide in trees, wreaths, garland and other holiday décor for the fresh scents of the season. Each bottle comes with six scented ornaments, swirl hooks and fits perfectly in a holiday stocking.

ScentSicles Table Ornaments: The ultimate housewarming gift! Better than a candle and always "on," this festive jar filled with holiday scents is a safe and easy way to infuse the home with the smells of the season… without the flame.

ScentSicles Scented Sprigs: These smaller-scale ScentSicles bring the nostalgic aromas of the holidays to wreaths, garland or any festive décor!

ScentSicles are available in over 27,000 stores nationwide and online, including Bed, Bath & Beyond, Home Depot, Michaels, Target, Walmart and Lowe's.

For more information, visit www.scentsicles.com and share holiday ScentSicles décor on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #BreatheInChristmas.

About ScentSicles:

ScentSicles are the first scented ornaments that effectively and authentically make any Christmas tree smell fresh cut. Made in the United States, ScentSicles are a product of Atlanta-based Enviroscent, Inc. – a company focused on products sourced from sustainably managed North American forests. In an industry littered with corrosive solvents, asthma-inducing sensitizers, chemical propellants, and landfill-bound devices, Enviroscent strives for a planet-friendly carbon footprint. The company boasts a team of scientists who are hard at work developing the finest home fragrances on earth. For more on the Enviroscent way, visit www.scentsicles.com.

