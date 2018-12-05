Breathe Life Healing Center Announces Strategic Alliance with Experience Recovery

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Breathe Life Healing Center, a trauma informed provider of sophisticated clinical care, announced today a strategic alliance with Experience Recovery, an in-network sub-acute ambulatory detox facility providing all care levels.

"We are thrilled that this expanding relationship with Experience Recovery creates a seamless continuum from detoxification services to transitional living," said Brad Lamm, Founder Breathe Life Healing Center. "By collaborating with Experience Recovery to meet Breathe's detox needs, our clients receive outstanding care." Breathe's well known family programming, including Family Class™ and the five-day Family Workshop, will be a new offering for all Experience Recovery families in 2019. Family Class™ is a six-month online family education curriculum for family and friends of those struggling.

Dr. Steven Karp continues as Chief Medical Officer at Breathe. Experience Recovery's Medical Director Dr. Mario San Bartolome is a respected ASAM-credentialed physician and accredited Medical Review Officer. This alliance connects like-minded teams to deliver exceptional medical and clinical services. "Working side by side with Breathe's team enhances scope and scale of quality treatment we can offer," said Andrew Bequer, CEO of Experience Recovery. "We share an overall mission as well as a commitment to quality with Breathe, making this a very exciting strategic partnership."

Breathe Life Healing Center was founded by Brad Lamm, Managing Partner & CEO Deb Hughes alongside America's leading trauma therapist Kathleen Murphy, M.A., LMFT, LPC.

This collaboration includes www.Intervention.com and recovery activist and counselor Mackenzie Phillips, RADT 1, who in addition to being a New York Times best-selling author, is now Director of Referral Relations for both organizations. Seasoned strategist Ann Premazon, Experience Recovery Vice President shared, "The future of quality treatment is delivering services via strategic partnerships like this one." Additionally, industry powerhouse Asher Ehrman joins as Director of Admissions in December.

Combined rolling census is expected to exceed 100 patients. "We know that expanding access for clients is key. Forming this alliance with Experience Recovery allows us to accomplish that," said Deb Hughes. "In today's environment, an alliance between privately owned and operated providers playing to one another's strengths is smart business and a win for everyone, especially families."

For more information on our programs: Breathe Life Healing Centers: www.BreatheLifeHealingCenter.com

Experience Recovery: www.ExperienceRecovery.com

Change Inc + Intervention.com: www.Intervention.com + www.change.us

Contact: Tim Sullivan: 732- 816-0239

SOURCE Breathe Life Healing Centers

Related Links

www.breathelhc.org

