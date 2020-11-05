Breeders' Cup Official App Update Introduces Virtual Fashions For Fans

The newest version of the Breeders' Cup app, available for iOS and Android devices, introduces augmented reality filters that allow fans to take self-portraits modelling virtual fashions, such as a felt hat with a large bow for women or a classic fedora with a feather tucked into the band for men. Other AR filters allow fans to wear a jockey cap while riding the back of a virtual Thoroughbred, or pose for photos or videos inside a flower garland frame as the victor's confetti rains down.

"Over the past few years working with YinzCam, we've continuously evolved our app experience to deliver the best of the Breeders' Cup right to our fans' mobile devices," said Justin McDonald, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Breeders' Cup. "This year, with more fans interacting with our event from home, it has been more important than ever to introduce engaging features and capabilities that still allow them to enjoy the quintessential experiences inherent of the Thoroughbred lifestyle."

Originally launched in 2017 in partnership with YinzCam, the mobile app and software developer based in Pittsburgh, the Breeders' Cup mobile app provides horse racing fans with in-depth coverage of the prestigious international event, including information on participating horses, race schedules and purses, breaking news and real-time results throughout the two-day celebration. The 2020 Breeders' Cup app supports live streaming so that fans can watch all of the races on their phones, including this year's Longines Breeders' Cup Classic with a purse of $6,000,000.

"We take great pride in continuing to innovate for our clients and strive to debut at least one unique feature in our apps each year," says YinzCam Founder & CEO Priya Narasimhan. "We collaborated with Justin McDonald, Rachel Engleson and the team at the Breeders' Cup to design a novel augmented-reality (AR) feature for fans to experience the elegance of the event in a virtual way. Our augmented-reality feature allows fans to experience the hallmark fashions, try on the fancy hats, and relive the on-track excitement of the Breeders' Cup World Championships."

Founded out of Carnegie Mellon University in 2009, YinzCam is the premier professional sports app vendor having developed nearly 200 mobile apps for leagues, teams, venues and events around the world. YinzCam's apps have been installed more than 90 million times and its platform has sent more than 34 billion push notifications. The company's mission is to bring fans closer to the sports they love through the use of technology.



YinzCam.com | @yinzcam

SOURCE YinzCam

Related Links

http://www.yinzcam.com

