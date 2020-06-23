Breeze Partners with Assurity Life to Launch Affordable, Online Disability Insurance to Consumers Amid Pandemic

Individuals can request a personalized disability insurance quote and complete a secure application process online in 10-15 minutes. By using existing data from health records and other sources, Breeze allows eligible applicants to skip the medical exam often required by manual underwriting. Policies from the Omaha-based company are issued by underwriting partner Assurity Life, which is rated "excellent" by AM Best for financial strength. Coverage is available in 49 states and the District of Columbia; it is not yet available in New York.

Breeze CEO and Co-Founder, Colin Nabity, believes this innovation comes at a time when the need for income protection is abundantly clear.

"In the midst of a global pandemic, we are proud to launch an insurance product that makes it easier to protect your income in the event you become too sick or hurt to work," said Nabity. "Our streamlined online experience provides consumers a quick, convenient way to find coverage without enduring high-pressure sales tactics or archaic processes that have plagued the insurance industry in the past."

"Breeze is an ideal partner for providing disability insurance to working Americans," says Jared Carlson, Vice President of Individual Sales and Ventures at Assurity. "We've long believed modern technology can help an underserved market access vital protection, and Breeze's system streamlines and simplifies what can otherwise be a complicated process. It's the right service at the right time, and Assurity is proud to underwrite this revolutionary new platform."

As the COVID-19 pandemic sheds light on the vulnerabilities faced by a changing workforce, it is a reminder that an unexpected disability can happen to anyone. The Social Security Administration reports that one in four of today's 20-year-olds will experience a disability that prevents them from working for at least one year before reaching the normal retirement age.

"With independent workers expected to be the majority of the workforce by the end of this decade, portable benefits for individuals are more important now than ever before," said Nabity. "We are excited to make affordable income protection insurance more accessible to business owners, freelancers, and gig economy workers."

About Breeze:

Breeze is modernizing disability insurance for today's workforce. With a 100-percent online application process and digital underwriting, Breeze offers a quick, convenient, and affordable way for workers to protect their income from injury and illness. For more information, visit www.meetbreeze.com .

About Assurity Life:

Assurity is working hard to make the business of insurance simple – more human – by listening, showing that we care and offering customers invaluable insurance products and financial protection. More than a business with a bottom line, we're a mutual organization whose mission is helping people through difficult times. By dedicating ourselves to the community, the environment and using our business as a force for good, we're able to take the long view when it comes to upholding our promises.

