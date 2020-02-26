Breezie™ Announces Acquisition by VitalTech™ Affiliates

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Breezie, a multitiered tablet-based platform that drives senior engagement and compliance, announced this week that it has been acquired by VitalTech, a rapidly growing market leader in connected care, digital health and remote patient monitoring.

"We are excited about this next stage of evolution for Breezie," says Jeh Kazimi, founder of Breezie. "Breezie has been pioneering resident and patient engagement across UK, US and Australia. Senior care organizations across the care continuum have leveraged Breezie's open platform to integrate many aspects of care delivery for their senior users. These care providers have been demanding a seamless integration into health monitoring and patient care. With VitalTech's VitalCare platform, we are now able to serve this critical customer and market need in a comprehensive manner."

Breezie's current tablet capabilities will be augmented by the addition of VitalTech's proprietary VitalCare™ platform . Together, senior patients will have a more robust and comprehensive solution for real-time care, including modules for monitoring vital signs, Activities of Daily Living (ADLs), medication reminders, nutrition intake and communication tools for interacting with care teams remotely. Collection of vitals is done through Bluetooth-enabled low energy medical devices. VitalCare also enables telemedicine video calls for remote health visits and virtual check-ins, reducing unnecessary visits to the emergency room or physician's office.

"The strategic acquisition of Breezie will further our ability to meet the needs of long-term, post-acute, home health and senior patients, all from the ease of a user-friendly tablet specifically built to serve their needs, irrespective of their technical capabilities," said James Hamilton, Chief Executive Officer at VitalTech.

"Engagement is critical for quality of care. We know that the more they use our system for activities of daily living, such as checking the weather or sending messages to loved ones, the more they will also use it to talk with their physician or record their medications or nutrition."

About VitalTech

VitalTech is a rapidly growing provider of fully integrated digital health solutions and smart biomedical wearables that provide real-time remote patient monitoring. Our proprietary Connected Care platform enables health systems, skilled nursing facilities, home health providers, physicians and senior living facilities to streamline workflows while improving health outcomes, increasing patient safety and lowering the cost of care. Our innovative medical grade biosensors integrate seamlessly into our suite of easy-to-use mobile devices and software, which increase patient engagement and compliance. For more information or a free consultation, please email info@vitaltech.com or visit our website at www.vitaltech.com.

About Breezie

Breezie Inc. is headquartered in London, United Kingdom with offices in Pittsburgh USA, Vancouver Canada and Sydney Australia. It offers a personalized, flexible and secure tablet platform that is proven to engage users with limited technical capabilities. Its unique open platform enables healthcare companies to integrate their own proprietary content and third party services with ease. Breezie works with distribution partners such as CDW and large Telcos such as Telstra to sell an integrated solution to that takes care of everything from hardware, set-up and configuration to ongoing support and warranty. To discover more, please visit www.breezie.com.

