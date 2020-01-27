Breg, Inc. Adds Benefits and Eligibility Checks to Breg Vision® Software for Orthopedic Bracing Programs

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to a frequently cited pain point for both orthopedic physicians and their patients, Breg, Inc.'s latest software release will improve transparency around the cost of durable medical equipment (DME) products like knee braces, shoulder slings, splints, boots and crutches at the time of dispensement.

Billing for medical products varies widely based on contracted pricing with insurance agencies, individual healthcare coverage and deductibles, so doctors often can't give their patients precise cost estimates on products at the time they are prescribed. Breg Vision 7.0.8, available now in Apple's app store, features real-time benefits and eligibility checks that account for each patient's specific insurance plan. Using the app, doctors can identify the best products for a patient's recovery, then assess estimated costs with them upfront, empowering patients to be part of the decision.

Breg Vision is also the only orthopedic management software on the market that can connect directly into healthcare providers' Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, seamlessly integrating DME inventory management into the supply chain.

To learn more about Breg Vision 7.0.8, please visit www.breg.com/impact/vision/.

About Breg, Inc.

Breg makes orthopedic bracing and devices, but more than that, we make durable medical equipment programs easier for our customers every step of the way, from hurt to healthy. We are committed to supporting practitioners through comprehensive partnerships, supporting patients with high-quality products and services, and delivering seamless support to facilities navigating the complexities of modern healthcare. As the largest U.S. provider of cold therapy devices and second largest domestic provider of orthopedic bracing, Breg provides products to millions of patients annually. Founded in 1989, Breg is based in Carlsbad, Calif., and is a company of Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on the health care industry. Visit www.breg.com.

