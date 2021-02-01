Breg, Inc. Launches 15 New Spine Bracing Products

Breg, Inc. has announced the launch of two new lines of spinal orthoses: Pinnacle and Ascend. Tweet this

Breg saw an opportunity to elevate spinal care by:

Making more comfortable braces that encourage patient compliance and promote healing.

that encourage patient compliance and promote healing. Working with patients and clinical experts to source soft, breathable, antimicrobial textiles.

Incorporating form-fitting, molded components that address some of the common complaints patients have about traditional spinal orthoses.

"Breg's legacy of innovation is deeply rooted in our commitment to patient experience," said Geoff Siegel, Breg's Chief Innovation Officer. "The most innovative products in healthcare put patient needs at the forefront of design, and that level of advancement is evident in every detail of our Pinnacle and Ascend products. For our customers, that ultimately means fewer patient complaints, stronger compliance and ideally better outcomes."

With the addition of Pinnacle and Ascend, Breg now manufactures every major orthopedic bracing category in its own facilities, including upper and lower extremity braces, walker boots and cold therapy devices. Breg has full control over quality assurance, production, and service.



About Breg

Breg makes orthopedic bracing and devices, but more than that, the company makes durable medical equipment programs easier for our customers every step of the way, from hurt to healthy. Breg is committed to supporting practitioners through comprehensive partnerships, supporting patients with high-quality products and services, and delivering seamless support to facilities navigating the complexities of modern healthcare.

As the largest U.S. provider of cold therapy devices and second largest domestic provider of orthopedic bracing, Breg provides products to millions of patients annually. Founded in 1989, Breg is based in Carlsbad, Calif., and is a company of Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on the health care industry. Visit www.breg.com.

