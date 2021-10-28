Breg, Inc. Launches Vision 7.5 - Orthopedic Practice Software Designed for the Future of Healthcare

Breg's patient and product management software for orthopedic providers is now faster, more intuitive and more secure Tweet this

Vision 7.5 makes it easier than ever for orthopedic providers to integrate the system directly into their existing EMR/EHR platforms. New functionality also includes the ability to connect directly into healthcare providers' Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, seamlessly integrating DMEPOS inventory management into the supply chain.

Available in both web-based and tablet app versions, Vision 7.5 features real-time benefits and eligibility checks that account for each patient's specific insurance plan. Doctors can identify the best products for a patient's recovery, then assess the true costs with them upfront, empowering patients to be part of the decision.

Other features include:

Single page smart dispensing

Electronic patient, authorized representative and provider signatures and documentation

Offline dispensing and inventory counting

Online ordering and PO reconciliation

Robust reporting and analytics

End-to-end paperless process

Streamlined inventory management with real-time tracking

"Healthcare becomes more complex every year, and we spend a lot of time talking to our customers about how our software and services can support them," Mr. Siegel said. "With this launch, we are not only giving customers what they need now, but also thinking ahead to what they will need as the industry continues to change. We are able to innovate ahead of the curve."

To learn more, visit www.breg.com/impact/vision/

About Breg

Breg makes orthopedic bracing and devices, but more than that, the company makes durable medical equipment programs easier for its customers every step of the way, from hurt to healthy. Breg is committed to supporting practitioners through comprehensive partnerships, supporting patients with high-quality products and services, and delivering seamless support to facilities navigating the complexities of modern healthcare.

As the largest U.S. provider of cold therapy devices and second largest domestic provider of orthopedic bracing, Breg provides products to millions of patients annually. Founded in 1989, Breg is based in Carlsbad, Calif., and is a company of Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on the health care industry. Visit www.breg.com.

SOURCE Breg, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.breg.com

