Bregman & Company, PC, Merges with Fiondella, Milone & LaSaracina, LLP, Combining Two Leading Connecticut Accounting Firms

GLASTONBURY, Conn., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiondella, Milone & LaSaracina, LLP (FML CPAs) has completed a merger with Bregman & Company, PC , bringing together two of Connecticut's most well-established independent accounting firms. Following the merger, Bregman & Company, P.C., which has offices in Stamford and Avon, will operate as a division of FML.

Bregman & Company, a Division of FML CPAs

Owen Bregman, CPA, and Eliot Bassin, CPA, have joined FML CPAs as partners via the merger, which will grow FML's staff to over 120 full-time professionals, including 18 partners and 42 CPAs, with additional new hires already slated to begin in 2023.

Bregman & Company was formed in 1977 and is focused on serving closely held businesses as well as high-income and high-net-worth individuals. The firm specializes in providing tax and advisory services.

"For decades, Bregman & Company has had an outstanding reputation in Connecticut and beyond," says FML CPAs managing partner Jeff Fiondella, CPA. "We value the expertise and longevity of Bregman's staff. With this merger, FML can continue our trajectory of growth designed to capably serve the entire state of Connecticut and the surrounding areas."

FML is a full-service accounting and advisory firm headquartered in Glastonbury, with offices in Enfield, Stafford Springs, New Haven and Stamford. Founded in 2002, the firm provides assurance, tax and advisory services to a wide range of organizations and individuals. In 2022, FML was recognized by Inside Public Accounting as one of the 300 largest accounting firms in the U.S.

"This growth-based merger will provide additional resources to better serve our clients," says Owen Bregman. "It is the continuation of an exciting period of improvements for both firms as we evolve to continue positioning FML as a prominent sector leader and embark upon our next decade of success."

Bregman & Company founder Herb Bregman, who will continue to practice in the firm's Stamford office, says, "I couldn't be more pleased for Owen to lead the firm I founded into its next chapter as a division of FML, an outstanding local firm I've admired and watched grow over the past 20 years."

