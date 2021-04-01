BRÈINFÚEL Advisor and Stakeholder Phil Hellmuth Secures "Marathon" Win Against Daniel Negreanu In High Stakes Poker Duel

LAS VEGAS, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, legendary Poker player and 15-time World Series of Poker champion Phil Hellmuth stunned the poker world with an unbelievable comeback against Daniel Negreanu during a 6-hour long High Stakes Duel. Down to a 19:1 deficit, Phil was able to focus and recover the match for an outright victory.

More than double the length of an average poker match, Hellmuth tapped into his cognitive endurance to pull out a win. A secret to his success? BRÈINFÚEL (Breinfuel) – the functional, better-for-you cerebral beverage known to stabilize the mind in high stress situations. Prior to the match, Hellmuth finished off a bottle of Breinfuel to support his mental acuity and focus, announcing to the crowd, "this will give me the 10 hours of energy I need."

Earlier this year, Hellmuth joined Breinfuel as an advisor and stakeholder after experiencing first-hand the cognitive and physical benefits Breinfuel can provide to mental athletes.

"I've won a lot of money playing with Breinfuel, and drinking it consistently elevates my game with an even caffeine spread over 10+ hours. Breinfuel incorporates a thoughtful, functional and strategic formulation. It's perfect for poker players, or anyone who needs a long-term, sustainable boost," said Phil Hellmuth.

A 15-time World Series of Poker (WSOP) champion, Phil Hellmuth is regarded by many as the best poker player in the world, earning over an estimated $24 million in career tournament winnings. Through his partnership with Breinfuel, Hellmuth will continue to consume the beverage during high stakes matches and training, and will share its ingredient profiles, efficacy, and results with his followers.

Each of Breinfuel's blends provides a unique function. The Caffeine Blend features green tea and green coffee beans for an energy boost. The Fuel Blend includes four grams of low-glycemic sugar, five grams of easily digestible collagen protein, and MCT's for additional, prolonged energy. The Antioxidant Blend adds vitamin C, vitamin E and beet root to reduce the brain's known sensitivity to accelerated metabolism. The Brain-Booster Blend features zinc, creatine, and L-theanine for brain health.

Available in four flavors – Thrive Ice, Victory Bliss, Alpha Punch and Limitless Berry – Breinfuel retails for $3.99/bottle. To learn more about Breinfuel, visit https://breinfuel.com/ or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT BRÈINFÚEL

Developed by Dr. Gerald Horn, a Lasik surgeon with a background in pharmaceutical science and disruptive drug development, Breinfuel combines highly researched ingredients with an extended duration that is designed to support performance and wellbeing. Breinfuel is sold online and comes in four delicious flavors including Thrive Ice, Victory Bliss, Alpha Punch and Limitless Berry. Each bottle of Breinfuel features a proprietary blend of effective ingredients, including: natural caffeine from GCBE and green tea (along with their extracts), D-ribose sugar, collagen protein, MCT's, vitamin C, vitamin E, beet root, L-theanine, creatine, and zinc.

