Breitling and Crown & Caliber Pioneer Shift in Luxury Watch Industry

WILTON, Conn. and ATLANTA, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an industry-first initiative, watch enthusiasts can now trade any luxury watch for a new Breitling timepiece on Breitling.com. Breitling and Crown & Caliber, by combining their expertise in e-commerce, have created a seamless experience that allows collectors to acquire their next Breitling watch through a fast and comprehensive trade-in experience offered exclusively online.

Breitling provides trade offers on all luxury watch brands towards the online purchase of a new Breitling in the United States. The free estimate services are powered by pre-owned luxury retail specialist Crown & Caliber. Combining Crown & Caliber and Breitling data on historical watches makes this trade-in process an easy online transaction with 20% premium provided over market price. Additional incentives are offered to watch owners wishing to trade a pre-owned Breitling for a new one.

"We are very excited to provide consumers in the United States the convenience and easy process of trading in any watch online and receiving a premium credit that can be applied immediately towards the purchase of a new Breitling watch online. We strive to offer our customers the very best in e-commerce, which includes a vast array of payment options, including financing and now trade-in on Breitling.com," said Breitling USA President Thierry Prissert.

"We have always seen ourselves as stewards of the brands and their legacies, so it's an honor to work with a renowned brand like Breitling in this new landscape of re-commerce," said Hamilton Powell, CEO and Founder of Crown & Caliber. "We believe that by pairing the trust and transparency we provide our customers with the respect that Breitling commands, this program will be the new future of the luxury watch market."

Interested owners should visit www.breitling.com/trade-in and request a quote for their watch. Within one business day, Crown & Caliber will deliver a competitive offer based on current market trends and historical transactions. Sellers will receive the trade-in value to apply towards the online purchase of a new Breitling watch. When the watch being traded in is a Breitling, a significant premium will be added to the offer.

To learn more about this industry-first program or to trade in your luxury watch for a new Breitling, visit www.breitling.com/trade-in.

About Breitling

Since 1884, Breitling has established a global reputation for high-precision timepieces, its pioneering role in the development of the wrist chronograph, and its uncompromising commitment to design excellence. With the brand's storied association with aviation, Breitling has shared the finest moments in humankind's conquest of the skies. Renowned for its spirit of innovation, it has also earned a place of privilege in the worlds of science, sport, and technology. Breitling manufactures its own movements in-house and the quality of every watch is confirmed by its status as a COSC-certified chronometer. For more information, visit breitling.com.

About Crown & Caliber

Crown & Caliber was founded in 2013 as an e-commerce retailer and is a leader in the pre-owned luxury market. Their inventory offerings include Breitling, Rolex, Omega, Panerai, Patek Philippe, TAG Heuer, and dozens of others. By using market data, innovative technologies, and delivering an unparalleled customer experience, they are dedicated to removing the risk when buying, selling, or trading a pre-owned luxury watch. Crown & Caliber offers the ultimate in industry expertise with a large-scale operational department that includes experienced refinishers, technicians, and team of Swiss-Certified watchmakers. For more information, visit crownandcaliber.com.

SOURCE Crown & Caliber

Related Links

http://crownandcaliber.com

