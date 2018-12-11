Brekeke Integrates with Zoho CRM

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brekeke Software today announced the integration of Brekeke Call Center Suite (CCS) with the Zoho PhoneBridge platform. This confirmation makes Zoho's powerful CRM available to call center operators and cloud-based service providers of Brekeke CCS on their favorite CRM system.

Zoho CRM is a cloud-based service designed to improve customer relationships. Zoho's powerful CRM and all functionalities are accessible from both PC and mobile devices, allowing real-time customer support and continuity of services. The features of Zoho CRM favored by both small and large businesses are sales force automation, lead management, and account management, which allow businesses to provide better customer service while providing accurate and effective assistance.

With the integration of Zoho CRM and Brekeke CCS, both call center operators and their customers will benefit. Zoho CRM instantly provides the powerful insights and crucial information that help improve productivity and quality of businesses. Customers receive accurate and fast responses, which creates a superior customer service experience. Meanwhile, Brekeke CCS provides a reliable and scalable platform to meet the requirements of businesses and services.

"We are excited to announce this partnership with Zoho, especially since both products are marketed and favored in the worldwide market," said Shin Yamade, Brekeke's CEO. "The interest in Zoho CRM and Brekeke CCS had already begun in South America and Asia. We anticipate that the popularity of this combination of products will grow worldwide, as we are known for our global approach to meeting localized requirements," added Yamade.

"Today's businesses are expected to deliver a much higher level of customer service, a strong CRM and contact center system integration makes this possible," says Mani Vembu, Chief Operating Officer of Zoho. "With powerful easy-to-use tools at their disposal, employee productivity and customer satisfaction increase. By integrating Brekeke CCS into Zoho CRM, employees would no longer have to shift from the CRM app to the contact center app to make or receive calls. This integration ultimately facilitate more sales, increased efficiency and higher customer engagement."

Zoho CRM helps you manage all your customer relations effectively, generate leads, gather insights, stay in touch and deliver a seamless customer experience. To learn more about Zoho CRM, please visit www.zoho.com/crm.

Brekeke CCS provides call center software for building large-scale contact centers and cloud-based contact center services. To learn more about Brekeke CCS, visit www.brekeke.com/call-center/.

About Zoho

Zoho is the operating system for business—a single online platform capable of running an entire business. With apps in nearly every major business category, including sales, marketing, customer support, accounting and back office operations, and an array of productivity and collaboration tools, Zoho is one of the world's most prolific software companies. In 2017, Zoho introduced the revolutionary Zoho One, an integrated suite of applications for the entire business. For more information, please visit www.zoho.com

About Brekeke Software

Brekeke Software, Inc., is an industry-leading developer of SIP (Session Initiation Protocol) software products for IP (Internet Protocol) network communications. With a variety of standards-based SIP software, Brekeke products provide a highly scalable and reliable voice and data communication platform for telephony carriers, service providers, and enterprises. Founded in 2002, Brekeke is headquartered in San Mateo, California. For more information, visit http://www.brekeke.com.

Contact Information

Zoho Corporation

Vinay C

+1 (925) 659-3124

206319@email4pr.com

Brekeke Software, Inc.

Tomoko Shimizu

+1 (650) 401-6636

206319@email4pr.com

SOURCE Brekeke Software, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.brekeke.com

