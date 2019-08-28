Brekeke Validates Interoperability With Virtual Global Phone to Strengthen Services in South Asia

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brekeke Software has successfully completed interoperability testing of the SIP trunking origination and termination services provided by Virtual Global Phone (VGP), an IP telephony service provider established in Hong Kong. With this validation, users and partners who use Brekeke products can utilize VGP's services, including premium-quality DID and termination services in more than 60 countries.

"We are very excited to announce this technology partnership with Virtual Global Phone. They offer services in areas that are rapidly growing and continue showing economic strength," said Shin Yamade, Brekeke's CEO. "Our large user base in Asia would benefit from using VGP's extensive DIDs and strong service offerings."

"We have been in the industry for over a decade and seen Brekeke grow to one of the most powerful, affordable, and industry-best business communication software companies, including their SIP server, IP-PBX, and call center solution. We are not only happy but also proud to be partnering with Brekeke," said Santhosh Kumar, founder and CEO of Vigil Inc. Ltd., Hong Kong.

Virtual Global Phone helps businesses to create a local presence on a global scale with cloud communications. They offer many features, including scalable all-inclusive plans, truly the best support engineers in the industry, and, finally, the massive investments they have made in their network infrastructure. Their advanced tools report voice traffic utilization patterns and potential bottlenecks before they occur, allowing VGP to proactively resolve network issues before they ever affect voice performance. VirtualGlobalPhone.com, a trademark-protected brand, is a cloud telephony Retail Telecom Service of Vigil Inc. Ltd.

Configuration sample for setting up a Virtual Global Phone account and Brekeke PBX: https://docs.brekeke.com/interop/virtual-globalphone

About Virtual Global Phone

Virtual Global Phone was founded in 2008, making us 11+ years old. The service was founded out of its own need in a small room in Bangalore, India. Growing up brings new challenges, but a whole lot of opportunities, too. Today, we provide local and toll-free phone numbers in more than 60 countries with SIP trunking. We take the conversation further with services like WebRTC, SMS, FoIP, AI, and CRM Integration to name a few.

About Brekeke Software

Brekeke Software, Inc. is an industry-leading developer of SIP (Session Initiation Protocol) software products for IP network communications. With a variety of standards-based SIP software, Brekeke products provide a highly scalable and reliable voice and data communication platform for telephony carriers, service providers, and enterprises. Founded in 2002, Brekeke is headquartered in San Mateo, California. For more information, visitbrekeke.com.

Media Contact

Virtual Global Phone

Sumithra Devi

+852.5808.6900 / +1 (866) 688-8979

sales@virtualglobalphone.com

Brekeke Software, Inc.

Tomoko Shimizu

+1 (650) 401-6636

info@brekeke.com

Related Images

brekeke-software-inc.jpg

Brekeke Software, Inc.

Related Links

Learn more about Brekeke

Configuration sample for setting up a Virtual Global Phone account and Brekeke PBX

SOURCE Brekeke Software, Inc.