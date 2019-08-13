Brenda Boone Joins Cornerstone Capital Group Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Capital Group ("Cornerstone"), an SEC-registered investment advisor helping investors achieve both their financial and societal objectives without sacrificing investment performance, today announced the appointment of Brenda Boone to its Board of Directors. Boone has over two decades of experience in human factors and has provided leadership and direction for all human factors and technical development programs undertaken by Human Solutions Inc. (HSI).

"We are delighted to have Brenda joining our Board. She is a highly respected and well-known thought leader in the industry, having received substantial professional and humanitarian recognition," said Erika Karp, Founder and CEO of Cornerstone. "She is a proven collaborative leader and a great addition to Cornerstone. We look forward to her leadership for years to come."

Boone was the founder and CEO of Human Solutions, a human engineering company that bid and won large-scale federal contracts with the Federal Aviation Administration and NASA, where she helped modernize the National Airspace System by using human-centered designs to build and implement air traffic control programs as well as systems for the cockpit. With her background in Industrial Psychology, Boone's company designed and implemented systems focused on the users instead of the traditional engineering approach of having humans adapt to the system.

"Cornerstone's mission of reinventing investing and moving capital towards social impact resonates strongly with me," stated Boone. "I am fully aligned with the firm's vision and purpose and I look forward to playing an active role by collaborating with my fellow Board members."

Boone has supported women's and children's rights and established the Brenda Boone Hope Center in 2007 (now Ripples International) in Kenya. To date, this full-care facility has provided medical, legal, and psychological care services for over 400 girls who have been raped. Boone holds a Bachelor of Science in Communication Theory and a Ph.D. in Industrial Psychology.

About Cornerstone

Founded in 2013, Cornerstone Capital Group is a financial services firm based in New York. The mission of the firm is to enable investors to achieve both their financial and societal objectives without sacrificing investment performance. Cornerstone works with families and individuals, foundations and endowments, multifamily offices and other registered investment advisors to develop and manage customized investment strategies to achieve bespoke financial and impact objectives.

