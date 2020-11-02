Brenda Neville Appointed To ATRI Board Of Directors

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Iowa Motor Truck Association President and Chief Executive Officer Brenda Neville has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI).

As IMTA President and CEO, Brenda represents over 600 trucking companies and suppliers as well as oversees and directs several divisions affiliated with trucking, towing and transportation in general. Brenda also serves as CEO of the Iowa Motor Carriers Foundation, which focuses on research and education specific to the trucking industry.

Brenda Neville, Iowa Motor Truck Association President and Chief Executive Officer

Brenda has been with the association for 33 years and works closely with a board comprised of CEOs representing all sizes and types of trucking operations. As the President of the association Brenda works tirelessly to develop public policy both in Iowa and Washington D.C. that promotes a pro-trucking, pro-business environment and is dedicated to the longstanding mission of the association in providing support, counsel, and guidance to Iowa's trucking industry.

Brenda is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, and holds a graduate certification in Organizational Management from the University of Oklahoma/United States Chamber of Commerce. Brenda received her certification in association management in 1993. Brenda has served and continues to serve on numerous boards and committees affiliated with the trucking industry, the State of Iowa and trade association management practices.

Brenda was appointed to the ATRI Board of Directors by ATRI Board Chair Judy McReynolds, chairman, president and CEO of ArcBest Corporation. At the Board meeting held October 23, 2020, ATRI Chairman Judy McReynolds recognized David Huneryager, Tennessee Trucking Association President and CEO, whose term on the ATRI Board is concluding this October. Dave served on the ATRI Board from 2014 – 2020.

"We are excited to welcome Brenda Neville to the ATRI Board and know that her long tenure in the industry will serve ATRI well as we continue to address trucking's top research priorities. We also thank Dave Huneryager for his dedicated service to the Board," said ATRI Chair Judy McReynolds.

A complete listing of the ATRI Board of Directors is available at TruckingResearch.org.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501(c)(3) not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.

