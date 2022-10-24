Brennan Acquires 110 Acres in Plant City, Florida

Can accomdate nearly one million square feet of new buildings

Aggregate development in Florida now exceeds nearly $235 million

PLANT CITY, Fla., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group ("Brennan"), a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, has acquired approximately 110 acres of industrial land located in Plant City, Florida. The site, located on the I-4 corridor, is between Tampa and Lakeland in east Hillsborough County and just three miles south of I-4.

The site consists of approximately 70 net usable acres and is zoned industrial. It can accommodate approximately 950,000 square feet of Class A industrial product. The project will consist of two phases: Phase I will be a 665,000 square foot cross-dock distribution building (600' x 1100') and Phase II will be a 285,000 square foot rear-load distribution building (300' x 950').

The design features first class amenities that exceed market standards including 40' clear heights, ESFR sprinkler systems, abundant automobile parking and loading positions, and an oversized truck court to facilitate trailer parking. Brennan expects to commence construction of Phase I mid-2023. "This was a complicated transaction that included the sale of a 45-acre portion of the site to a large national distribution company, simultaneous with our closing. Plant City is one of the most robust markets in Central Florida with numerous million square foot users including Home Depot, Ace Hardware, Lowes and City Furniture," said Bobby Krueger, Jr., Acquisitions Analyst at Brennan Investment Group. "With few remaining sites, we are in a prime position to serve the large distribution users coming into Plant City and Central Florida."

"This great site combined with the ever-improving demographics of Central Florida, make us confident that this project, like our past projects, will meet or exceed our expectations," said Robert Krueger Sr., Brennan's Managing Principal for the State of Florida.

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $4 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 27 states and encompasses 52 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 4,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

