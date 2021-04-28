Brennan Acquires 18 Acre in Fill Parcel In Denver, Colorado

DENVER, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, has announced the acquisition of approximately 17.9 acres at 7194 S. Revere Parkway in Centennial, Colorado, situated within the Denver metro area.

The site is well located in the Southeast industrial submarket of Denver, roughly two and half miles east of Interstate 25 and roughly one-half mile south of Arapahoe Road, the northerly boundary of the submarket.

This land acquisition marks Brennan's fourth development in Denver since 2018. Brennan's strategy for Revere Parkway is to develop three Class-A industrial buildings totaling approximately 219,960 rentable square feet. The planned design features first class amenities that exceed market standards including 28' clear height, ESFR sprinkler system, and abundant automobile parking and loading positions. The front park/rear load design with building depth of 180' lays out for multi-tenant occupancy with minimum divisibility of 18,000 SF.

"The project's layout and flexibility will accommodate the historic sizes of industrial tenants in this submarket." said Brian Roach, Managing Principal at Brennan Investment Group. "We have laid out multiple buildings including two smaller buildings that fit well for single tenants and will be marketed as owner-user buildings."

"Our investment strategy follows the tremendous growth in the Denver metro area as Denver remains among the top five cities in the nation for population and employment growth." said Scott McKibben, Chief Investment Officer, Managing Principal. "We intend to increase our capital allocations as demographic trends indicate industrial demand should be robust."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $4 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 29 states and encompasses 44 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 4,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

