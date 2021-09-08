Brennan Acquires Single Tenant Property in Dayton, OH

ROSEMONT, Ill., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States has announced its' acquisition of a single tenant warehouse building totaling approximately 192,910 square feet and located in Dayton, OH. The Property is 100% leased to Plow & Hearth, LLC.

"The Property is well-located within an infill, industrial pocket of Dayton - Vandalia - and benefits from immediate access to Interstate 75, one of the busiest north-south highway systems in the nation" commented Doug Lance, Vice President of Brennan Investment Group. "Bought at a deep discount to replacement cost, this well located, highly functional asset should perform well both now and in the future."

"With e-commerce continuing to accelerate and the need for faster delivery rising too, we should see a significant growth in markets with strong logistic attributes and supply chain infrastructure," said Kevin Brennan, Managing Principal. "Located at the crossroads of I-70 and I-75, in close proximity to the Dayton International Airport, Dayton is an emerging logistics hub. As a result, we are seeing more investors look for both land and existing building investments in this market."

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $4 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 29 states and encompasses 44 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 4,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

