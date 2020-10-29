Brennan Investment Group Announces Hiring of Scott Gibler as Executive Director, Corporate Real Estate Solutions

"Corporations, not investors, own the majority of our nation's industrial land and buildings," remarked Michael Brennan, Chairman and Managing Principal of Brennan Investment Group. "Further, more than at any time in history, supply chain designs are rapidly evolving. Whether caused by port-of-call labor disputes, geopolitical uncertainties, or supply disruptions from pandemics, Corporate America has begun a supply chain reconfiguration process that will require a decade to complete. Brennan will offer its platform, its capital, and its expertise to help rebuild our nation's industrial infrastructure."

Mr. Gibler brings over 30 years of experience in commercial real estate in both acquisitions and asset management. Before joining Brennan Investment Group, Mr. Gibler was Chief Investment Officer for a private investment group in Denver. Previously, he was Managing Director of Broe Real Estate Group and Managing Director of Amstar Group.

"It is a privilege to join what I regard as the best industrial investment firm in the U.S.," said Scott Gibler. "Brennan's commitment to the CRES platform provides a tremendous opportunity to assist Corporate America by providing efficient and comprehensive real estate solutions to help them focus on their core businesses."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $4 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 29 states and encompasses 44 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 4,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

