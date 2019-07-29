Brennan Sells Industrial Asset In Dallas, Texas

CHICAGO, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, has announced the sale of 8220 Ambassador Row in Dallas, Texas. The property is 100% leased to Delivery Limited, the world's foremost specialist in relocation, delivery and storage services. The building serves as the corporate headquarters of Delivery Limited and houses all of its storage, logistics and administrative functions.

The property is located in the South Stemmons submarket with convenient expressway access to major areas in the Dallas metro region including, the Dallas Design District, Dallas Love Field Airport and Dallas' central business district. The Dallas/Fort Worth industrial market demonstrates strong fundamentals, as evidenced by its 35th consecutive quarter of positive net absorption and a vacancy rate of 6%.

"Brennan Investment Group is an active manager of its investment holdings, selling assets opportunistically, or at the completion of our asset management plan," said Troy MacMane, Brennan Investment Group's Southwest Managing Principal. "This sale is another example of our proactive approach to investment management."

Brennan continues to actively seek investment opportunities throughout the Texas Triangle. Brennan owns 64 buildings in the Texas region.

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $4 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 30 states and encompasses over 40 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 4,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

