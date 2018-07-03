Brenntag Continues to Grow in the Third Quarter and Confirms Forecast for Full-year 2018

ESSEN, Germany, November 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Brenntag (WKN A1DAHH), the global market leader in chemical distribution, posted further growth in the third quarter of 2018, recording an increase in its two key performance indicators operating gross profit and operating EBITDA. In light of the generally sound performance, the Brenntag Group is confirming its forecast for full-year 2018.

Brenntag generated sales of 3,221.8 million EUR in the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 12.1% on the prior-year figure on a constant currency basis (+11.4% as reported). The operating gross profit achieved by the Group came to 678.0 million EUR, a rise of 7.9% on a constant currency basis (+7.2% as reported). Operating EBITDA rose by 5.0% compared with the good prior-year quarter on a constant currency basis (+3.9% as reported) to 224.5 million EUR. Profit after tax was up on the prior-year figure of 100.8 million EUR to 110.5 million EUR in the third quarter of 2018. This translates into earnings per share attributable to Brenntag shareholders of 0.72 EUR (+10.8%).

Steven Holland, CEO Brenntag AG, said, "In the third quarter, we saw further growth in our existing business combined with positive contributions from our acquisitions. The business demonstrated resilience in a slightly more challenging environment. In light of this generally positive performance, we are confirming our guidance for full-year 2018, forecasting operating EBITDA of between 870 and 900 million EUR."

In light of these results and the generally positive performance, Brenntag is confirming its guidance for full-year 2018, continuing to forecast clear growth in its key performance indicators operating gross profit and operating EBITDA. The Group confirms that it expects operating EBITDA to be in the 870 to 900 million EUR range, assuming that exchange rates remain unchanged over the period to year-end.

Find all figures and details for Q3 2018 on Brenntag's website: https://www.brenntag.com

Contact:

Hubertus Spethmann

Brenntag AG

Corporate Communications

Messeallee 11

45131 Essen

Germany

Telephone: +49 (201) 6496-1732

E-Mail: hubertus.spethmann@brenntag.de

https://www.brenntag.com

SOURCE Brenntag AG