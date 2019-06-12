Brent A. Morowitz Joins Pepper Hamilton's Funds Team in New York

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepper Hamilton LLP announced today that Brent A. Morowitz has joined the firm as of counsel in the Corporate and Securities Practice Group, resident in the New York office. Mr. Morowitz will also be a member of the firm's Funds Services Group.

Mr. Morowitz counsels investment advisers and private investment funds on regulatory compliance, fund structuring and ongoing operations. He organizes open-end and closed-end private investment funds and has represented sponsors raising private equity and venture capital funds in size ranging from $10 million to more than $10 billion.

"I'm excited to join the talented lawyers in Pepper's Funds Services Group," Mr. Morowitz said. "This team is at the forefront of advising funds and their sponsors, managers, placement agents and administrators, and I look forward to working with them."

Mr. Morowitz also has significant experience in negotiating private equity and venture capital investments for institutional clients, including funds of funds, insurance companies and family offices. He previously worked in house as part of the legal department of a preeminent Connecticut-based private equity fund of funds, advising on primary fund investments, fund formation matters and regulatory compliance issues.

"Brent has impressive experience in the funds industry, both as outside counsel to private funds and as in house counsel," said James D. Rosener, managing partner of the firm's New York office. "He will be a significant asset to our funds and corporate practices, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the firm."

Before joining Pepper Hamilton, Mr. Morowitz was counsel at Day Pitney. He received his J.D. from New York University School of Law.

