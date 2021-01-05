Brent Rose Promoted to Chief Revenue Officer of Beyond

"Brent has walked in the shoes of every level of salesperson we have at Beyond, knows the products in the marketplace better than anyone, is ethical to the core, and wants everyone to win," stated Carr when asked why Rose is right for the job. "With our model, the merchant gets a good value, the successful salesperson gets paid a very handsome amount of money, and the company wins. Brent believes in this value proposition and has the intelligence and work ethic to execute it."

Rose has been instrumental in Beyond's growth since joining the company in 2017 as a Division Director. With 30 years of industry experience, Rose was quickly promoted to Vice President of Emerging Markets, then to Chief Sales Officer. Under Rose's leadership, Beyond outperformed the US SMB acquiring market in YoY growth by 40 percent, received a Net Promoter Score 40 points higher than industry averages, and achieved record sales—despite the global pandemic.

Sales SVP Tim Toombs raved about Rose's vast knowledge and overall character. "Brent is one of the smartest people in the industry. He's also one of the most caring people I've ever met." Toombs stressed the significance of Rose's promotion stating, "If you are a veteran to this industry, you understand how important it is to be able to deliver something to your customers and know that your company is standing behind it. We've got that here at Beyond. And with Brent in the driver's seat, we're going to close the gap from a product standpoint."

