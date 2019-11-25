Brentwood Home Announces Black Friday Cyber Sale

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brentwood Home launches limited-time Black Friday and Cyber Week savings on many of its handcrafted products, including mattresses, pillows, and pet beds.

For the first time ever, customers can save $500 on the new Cedar Natural Luxe hybrid mattress using the code CYBER500 on BrentwoodHome.com.

Customers can also save $175 on select mattresses — including the dual-sided Crystal Cove and best-selling Oceano — using the code LUXURY175.

They're also offering $50 off the 2020 Cypress Mattress, newly upgraded with Charcoal-Infused Memory Foam, with the code CYPRESS50. Plus, save $50 on their new Easy Foundation or Easy Adjustable Bed Frame with no code required.

Customers can also take advantage of 20% off all pillows with the code PILLOWS20, 20% off all pet beds with the code PETBED20, and 20% off the Crystal Cove Yoga Collection with the code YOGA20.

Offers are valid through December 9, 2019 and cannot be combined with other offers.

All Brentwood Home products are designed and handcrafted in Southern California and come with free shipping, a one-year trial period and a 25-year limited warranty.

Since 1987, Brentwood Home has been handcrafting the finest luxury mattresses, pillows and bedding — thoughtfully made with non-toxic materials and natural elements — in their Los Angeles factory. As designers, makers and artisans, they thrive by articulating the details that others ignore. Yet it is their "California ethos" that truly defines them; compelling them to craft beautiful sleep products that also promote healthy lifestyles and greater wellbeing.

If you would like more information, please contact Jessica Hann at Jessica@AvocadoMattress.com.

SOURCE Brentwood Home

