Brentwood Home Launches Massive Black Friday Cyber Sale

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brentwood Home launches limited-time Black Friday and Cyber Week savings on many of its handcrafted products, including mattresses, yoga pillows, and pet beds.

Customers can save $400 on the acclaimed Cedar Natural Luxe hybrid mattress using the code CEDAR400 at BrentwoodHome.com .

The luxury mattress company is also offering $175 off their dual-sided Crystal Cove mattress and their best-selling Oceano mattress with the code LUXURY175. And Brentwood Home's new innovative Hybrid Latex mattress is $100 off — no code required.

Customers can also take advantage of 20% off all pillows with the code PILLOWS20, 20% off all pet beds with the code PETBED20, and 20% off the Crystal Cove Yoga Collection with the code YOGA20.

Offers are valid through December 7, 2020 and cannot be combined with other offers .

Brentwood Home designs and handcrafts its products in Southern California using natural, organic, and innovative upcycled materials. With every mattress purchase, Brentwood Home donates to the National Forest Foundation to plant three trees. All mattresses come with free shipping, a one-year trial period, and a 25-year limited warranty.

Since 1987, Brentwood Home has been handcrafting the finest luxury mattresses, pillows and bedding — thoughtfully made with non-toxic materials and natural elements — in their Los Angeles factory. As designers, makers and artisans, they thrive by articulating the details that others ignore. Yet it is their "California ethos" that truly defines them, compelling them to craft beautiful sleep products that also promote healthy lifestyles and greater well-being.

If you would like more information, please contact Jessica Hann at [email protected].

SOURCE Brentwood Home

Related Links

https://www.brentwoodhome.com

