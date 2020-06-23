Brentwood Periodontist uses holistic alternative to bone grafting

Dental grafting procedures restore patients' bone density to its previous, optimal form prior to tooth loss. If left untreated, the bone around an extraction site will resorb, affecting the neighboring teeth, aesthetics of the mouth, and proper jaw function. "Because traditional grafts use cadaver or animal bone, many patients avoid treatment due to religious inclinations, personal preferences, or fear of disease transmission, such as the risk of possible viruses or prions that are undetected in the tissue graft. We now offer patients a holistic, effective, and minimally-invasive solution to treating bone loss," says Dr. Aalam.

If you experience bone loss, this holistic approach may be right for you. Click here to learn more.



"We understand the need for comprehensive periodontal care, which respects all beliefs and preferences and are proud to offer holistic treatment methods to our patients. Using the Smart Dentin Grinder™, we can sterilize an extracted tooth, process it, and prepare the ground substance for bone grafting," says Dr. Alina Krivitsky.



Benefits of the Smart Dentin Grinder™

Creates an autogenous graft material that contains growth factors, stem cells, and is mineralized, to yield superior results.

Lowers the risk of infection, rejection, or disease transmission.

The graft successfully regenerates the bone in 6 weeks versus 12 and restores the bone density needed to support dental implants.

To learn more about Autogenous Dentin Grafting for bone loss, please contact the CENTER For Advanced Periodontal & Implant Therapy at 310-504-1845 or visit www.ImplantPerioCenter.com.



About the CENTER for Advanced Periodontal & Implant Therapy

At the CENTER for Advanced Periodontal & Implant Therapy, Dr. Aalam and Dr. Krivitsky utilize advanced technology coupled with cutting-edge techniques to provide minimally-invasive, comfortable, and effective periodontal care. As the only dual-board certified practice in Brentwood, California, they are committed to providing restorative periodontal therapies to rejuvenate the aesthetics, health, and function of the gums and teeth, to help patients achieve a healthier smile.

