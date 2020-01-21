Brentwood School is pleased to present "It's Our Turn: Young Women's Conference at Brentwood School"
Created by Brentwood Girls for Young Women Everywhere Featuring Lisa Ling, Tanika Ray, Iskra, Gabi Fresh, Susan Feniger, Jess Weiner, Amani al-Khatahtbeh, Gloria Rico Hann, Ibtihaj Muhammad, Monique Lhuillier, Deja Foxx, Syncopated Ladies
…and more than 20 Other Notable Speakers January 25th
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, January 25, 2020, "It's Our Turn: Young Women's Conference at Brentwood School" will include presentations and panel discussions by an impressive range of female leaders who will address topics relevant to young women in the process of defining themselves and finding their own voice. Honorary Chair Maria Shriver and special guests invite girls in Grades 7 through 12 to attend this unique event. The day is organized around the themes of "Looking Inward: The Power of One," and "Moving Forward: The Strength of Many." An ambitious group of high school students at Brentwood School, a K-12 independent school in Los Angeles, CA, conceived of the first "It's Our Turn" conference, which took place in 2012. The 2014 conference featured Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, and Geena Davis, and the 2016 conference was equally successful with speakers like Diane von Fürstenberg, Nicole Richie, and Allyson Felix. In 2018, Senator Barbara Boxer, Katy Tur, Cleo Wade, and Debbie Allen among others inspired an audience of over 1,000 attendees. This year, a new group of girls continues the mission to empower young women to take charge of the future in positive ways that influence and inspire others. To purchase tickets or for more information, please visit www.bwscampus.com.
As the mission statement of the young women planning the conference describes, "Our goal is to seek wisdom and guidance from others, empower ourselves, and inspire those around us." The conference empowers and inspires the young women in attendance during exciting keynote presentations and two tracks of interactive, discussion-based breakout sessions.
Head of School, Dr. Mike Riera, adds, "At Brentwood School, the student experience is defined by the essential integration of academic excellence, emotional intelligence, and character development. We hope our students will make a difference, something I often hear our graduates are doing in a variety of ways. As an example, special guests Tanika Ray, Gloria Rico Hann, and Tara Schuster, as well as recent graduates, activist Eve Levenson and social entrepreneur Georgia Messinger, are among several Brentwood alumni sharing their expertise and life experience at the conference this year. I guarantee all present at the conference will gain benefit and insight from the day. I also assure you that the accomplishments of the students on the organizing committee will surprise, impress, and, indeed, make a difference."
Brentwood School actively seeks ways to connect with the greater community through unique opportunities. "It's Our Turn: Young Women's Conference at Brentwood School" is one of many exciting programs created by the school and offered to the public. The 2018 conference attracted close to 1,000 attendees from 110 schools throughout the Los Angeles area; marketing efforts extend to include communities in East Los Angeles, Pasadena, the Valley, and the South Bay.
Honorary Chair:
Maria Shriver
Presenting Partner: The Belldegrun Center for Innovative Leadership
Advocate Sponsor: Visionary Women
Presenters:
Thandiwe Abdullah, Co-Founder, Black Lives Matter Young Vanguard
Amani al-Khatahtbeh, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of MuslimGirl.com
Berna Anat, Financial Hype Woman
Manju Bangalore, Miss World California 2019, Co-Lead of March For Our Lives Los Angeles
Dr. Meredith Brower, Obstetrics and Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Jennifer Cassetta, Health and Empowerment Coach
La Shonda Coleman, Licensed Clinical Social Worker and Certified Trauma Resilience Trainer
Cydnei Drake, MSW, National Program Growth Manager, IGNITE
Susan Feniger, Culinarian, Author, and Entrepreneur
Val Fleury, DJ and Producer
Deja Foxx, Activist
Gabi Fresh, Body Positive Fashion Influencer and Designer
Dana Gonzalez, Assistant Director of Brentwood Upper School
Kristin Hayden, Chief Partnership Officer, IGNITE
Greisy Hernandez, Activist and Mental Health Advocate
Sarah Huss, Director of Human Development and Parent Education, Campbell Hall
Iskra, Aerie Role Model, Creator of EveryBODY with Iskra
Angela Lang, Founding Executive Director, Black Leaders Organizing for Communities (BLOC)
Eve Levenson, Brentwood Alum, March For Our Lives Federal Affairs Manager
Monique Lhuillier, Founder and Creative Director
Lisa Ling, Journalist, Producer, and Author
Yasmine Mabene, March For Our Lives State Director
Yamilet Medina Lopez, Associate Director of Admission, USC
Georgia Messinger, Brentwood Alum, Co-Founder and COO, Trill Project
Ibtihaj Muhammad, US Olympic Medalist, Activist, Entrepreneur, and New York Times Best-Selling Author
Sonali Perera Bridges, President and Founder, Bridges Educational Consulting
Tanika Ray, Brentwood Alum, TV Host, Producer, Director
Gloria Rico Hann, Brentwood Alum, Executive Vice President of Domestic Publicity, Sony Pictures
Yetunde Daniels Rubinstein, Associate Director of College Counseling at Brentwood School
Tara Schuster, Brentwood Alum, Author, and VP Talent and Development, Comedy Central
Katie Soo, Senior Vice President, Head of Growth Marketing, WarnerMedia
Kiran Subramaniam, Writer
Syncopated Ladies: Orialis Ashley, Anissa Lee, and Assata Madison
Jess Wiener, CEO and Culture Expert
Shafia Zaloom, Author and Health Educator
For more information, please visit: www.bwscampus.com/itsourturn
BRENTWOOD SCHOOL INSPIRES EVERY STUDENT TO:
Think critically and creatively.
Act ethically.
Shape a future with meaning.
