Bret Michaels Creates, Produces & Now Presents CCCrockerfest

Michaels is extremely excited about taking a taste of CCCrockerfest on the road and is currently in serious talks with celebrity chef and friend, Guy Fieri, as well as several artists, stadiums, amphitheaters and arenas to make this an unbelievably great and engaging experience for the fans and artists alike. The festival will have several dates in 2019 and the official kickoff in spring 2020.

Michaels states, "I have worked on this concept for several years and being able to combine my love of rock and roll, my country soul and my love of barbecuing, good food and love for the fans, putting them in one big crockpot together to make a tasty day of CCCrockerfest." True to Bret's soul, each show will have a charitable element, not to mention top athletes, movie/reality stars, musicians and celebrity chefs who are very excited to do some pop-up cooking and singing. Michaels continues, "Please know that I designed this not just as an artist, but as a fan who would like all to enjoy the ultimate block party festival."

Stay tuned to BretMichaels.com to learn more and get a taste of CCCrockerfest in 2019 and ultimate kickoff in 2020.

Media Contact:

Patrick Edwards

patrick@bretmichaels.com

SOURCE Michaels Entertainment Group

Related Links

http://www.bretmichaels.com

