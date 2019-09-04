Bret Michaels To Be A Major Part Of Kicking Of The 2019 NFL Season With 2 Performances In 2 Different Stadiums In Less Than 24 Hours

Bret will then make an attempt to fly all the way back to the east coast for a late night after party performance following the Pittsburgh Steelers/ New England Patriots game if time allows. Michaels can also be seen in the 100 years of Football documentary airing on the NFL network and on October 22nd as a special guest on the Big Interview with Dan Rather on AXS TV.

Michaels is known to be a sports fanatic who truly loves football. He played quarterback and linebacker positions for both his junior high and high school football teams; and continues to play to this day. Since the beginning of his touring days he is infamously known to hold band verse crew football games in arena and truck stop parking lots across the country. This tradition continues while on his record breaking "UNBROKEN" world tour.

Bret Michaels states, "I love football, it was one of the biggest bonds between me and my father that we shared together right up to my dad's recent passing. My father was a veteran and a die-hard Steelers fan." Michaels continues, "The start of every season still gets me fired up, it's a new beginning for every team. I am honored that I have been asked by both the Vikings and the Cardinals to perform at their opening games. Whether I'm watching or playing football with family and friends, tailgating, or performing at a game, I love the energy, competitiveness, and everything about it. All I know is a good game of football is great for the soul."

Look for Bret Michaels currently on his Unbroken World Tour featuring 5 very special "Hometown Heroes Concerts" in arenas around the country saluting Veterans, First Responders, teachers, utility workers and three generations of amazing fans. Also check out Bret's new song and video UNBROKEN, which is about facing adversity, cowritten by and featuring his youngest daughter Jorja Bleu, on YouTube and at all digital music retail and streaming services.

