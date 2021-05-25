Brett Beveridge Recognized As Honoree For 2021 Ultimate CEO Awards By South Florida Business Journal

MIAMI, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brett Beveridge, CEO and founder of The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC), is recognized as an honoree in South Florida Business Journal's 2021 Ultimate CEO Awards. The 2021 South Florida Ultimate CEO Awards program honors 15 of the region's top CEOs for their amazing contributions to their company, the community and the overall economic fabric of South Florida. The weekly feature of honoree profiles kicks off with Beveridge.

As a serial entrepreneur, Beveridge thrives on building businesses from the ground up and prides himself on being at the forefront of technology. Since founding T-ROC, he has helped propel the parent company of six brands to become a leader in the wireless, electronics, software, and retail industries, assisting many big-box retailers and Fortune 500 companies by combining people and technology solutions to help them reduce costs and increase sales whilst always exceeding customers' expectations.

"I'm humbled to be recognized with this honor that's been bestowed upon such an impressive list of fellow CEOs who are shaping the future of their industries," said Brett Beveridge, CEO and founder of T-ROC. "The past year has been difficult for everyone and I'm proud of how all T-ROCers have continued to impress our clients. This recognition is a testament to what we all dreamed of building and we are excited to be a part of the new evolution of the retail industry."

ABOUT THE REVENUE OPTIMIZATION COMPANIES

T-ROC is a retail branding and consulting partner that supports companies in navigating through today's retail shopping experience, redefining the power of people and technology. T-ROC offers a unique combination of people-based services, applications, technology management, mystery shopping programs, actionable market research and competitive insights that support the complex needs of assisted selling. T-ROC's expertise and next-generation technology is delivered by a team that's all in to drive sales, optimize performance and deliver measurable ROI for businesses every single day.

Media Contact: Tyler Sminkey, (786) 390-8510, [email protected]

SOURCE The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC)

