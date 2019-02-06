Brett Johnson Collection Launches Autumn-Winter 2019 Menswear Collection

MILAN, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brett Johnson launches his Autumn-Winter 2019 Menswear collection. The ready-to-wear line speaks to a man with an individual style, and discrete confidence, yet commanding presence. The result of exceptional focus, this collection is a nod to the man who is meticulous and discerns between the merely good and exceptional.

The inaugural campaign of his Italian showroom, on the historic Via Manzoni in the heart of Milan, Brett has augmented his design team yielding a largely expanded collection with outerwear, knitwear, garments with a sartorial flare made with relaxed materials such as cashmere, alpaca and prestigious wools, trousers and leather pieces. Comprised of a Town and Country sensibility informed by Brett's Virginian upbringing the fall collection is an Italian sourced commentary on Italian craftsman-ship reimagined through the lens of an American eye. Warm neutrals, whites, forest green, deep mustard yellow, and variegated blues lend the collection substance and balance, accompanied with grey tonalities.

Soft-shouldered cashmere and alpaca blazers clean finished without lining are paired with a multitude of Bombers, Parkas, Field Jackets and Pea coat styled outerwear rendered in supple suede, Nappa leather, Shearling, and sumptuous cashmere. The effect is a literal and implied warmth fairly indulging the globally minded individual who understands the value of finely conceived and crafted garments made in selected Italian laboratories.

Brett Johnson

Entrepreneurship and innovation form the bedrock of Brett Johnson's approach towards design and business. The son of Black Entertainment Television (BET) founders, Brett was raised with many insights into the family's diverse business portfolio. His upbringing has established unique perspectives and skill sets to which Brett applies to his eponymous menswear collection.

Ever exploring and discovering, Brett's collections create a dynamic dialogue between Italian artisanal craftsmanship and contemporary technology. Legacy fabric mills are employed in conjunction with proprietary technique yielding exceptionally durable materials with an impeccably soft hand.

Three years after his launch, growing interest necessitated expansion of his brand vision. In 2017 Brett opened a flagship store on NYC's Mercer Street in the heart of Soho, a street that has become a go-to destination for discerning luxury consumers. The store has seen tremendous growth year over year. Maximizing momentum's opportunity, the company now expands its focus beyond New York to the international capitals of Europe, Middle East and Asia. This winter Brett moves harmonically with company growth by opening his Milan showroom, which will serve as commercial headquarters to retail clients worldwide as well as his development laboratory.

With a consumer-facing outpost in the United States and a business-to-business establishment located within one of Europe's most influential design centers, Brett Johnson is poised to articulate and expand upon a vision that is inspired by his dynamic mix of influences, from art to music to design.

