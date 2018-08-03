'Brett Kavanaugh Must Be Confirmed To Supreme Court,' Says CCRKBA

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Judge Brett Kavanaugh must be confirmed to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement, which once again confirms the president's determination to put qualified jurists on the bench who will interpret the Constitution rather than try to reinvent it, the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms said today.

CCRKBA members, supporters and gun owners in 11 key states – Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, West Virginia and Wisconsin – must contact their senators and urge them to vote for confirmation. Information on senators in those and all other states may be found at www.senate.gov.

"One look at Judge Kavanaugh's qualifications should be enough to convince anyone, especially those sitting on the Senate Judiciary Committee, to confirm his nomination," said CCRKBA Chairman Alan Gottlieb. "Only those who wish to rewrite the Constitution, omitting the Second Amendment in the process, would oppose Kavanaugh's confirmation."

Gottlieb said CCRKBA has done its homework on Kavanaugh. His dissent on an important case in the District of Columbia that recognized the ban on semiautomatic rifles and a broad registration requirement were not up to Constitutional muster shows that the judge understands and adheres to the individual right to keep and bear arms that is enshrined in the Second Amendment, he noted.

"The fact that Judge Kavanaugh's nomination is being strongly opposed, if not downright vilified, by the gun prohibition lobby clearly signals to us that he is the right man for the job," Gottlieb added.

To contact the Senate via telephone, call the Capitol switchboard at (202) 224-3121 and ask to be directly connected to the offices of Senators representing your state.

"It is imperative for Second Amendment activists to get busy on this even during the Congressional recess," Gottlieb noted. "The gun prohibition lobby is working overtime to block Judge Kavanaugh's confirmation, and American gun owners need to meet that challenge head-on to assure a fair and faithful Supreme Court majority."

With more than 650,000 members and supporters nationwide, the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms (www.ccrkba.org) is one of the nation's premier gun rights organizations. As a non-profit organization, the Citizens Committee is dedicated to preserving firearms freedoms through active lobbying of elected officials and facilitating grass-roots organization of gun rights activists in local communities throughout the United States.

SOURCE Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms

Related Links

http://www.ccrkba.org

