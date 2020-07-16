Brett Power Joins The Money Advisor Group

COLUMBUS, Ga., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Money Advisor Group is extremely pleased to announce that effective July 1, 2020, Brett Power, CFP®, CFA® of Roswell, GA has joined the firm as an Investment Advisor Representative and will serve on our investment committee. He will continue to serve his private wealth clients in the Atlanta area and operate out of his Roswell, GA offices under the dba Power Wealth Management.

With impressive academic and business achievements, Brett brings to The Money Advisor Group a wealth of financial planning and investment management experience and expertise. Brett attended the University of Georgia's Franklin College of Arts and Sciences where in 2004 he earned a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Economics. In 2010 Brett earned his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Georgia State University. Brett is both a Certified Financial Planner® practitioner and a Chartered Financial Analyst® charter holder, which is a graduate-level professional investment credential awarded by the CFA Institute.

Prior to joining The Money Advisor Group, LLC, Brett served private wealth clients as a VP Financial Consultant at Fidelity Brokerage Services, LLC from 2010 to 2018. During that time Brett also served as an investment advisor representative at Strategic Advisors, LLC, the portfolio manager for Fidelity Wealth Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fidelity Investments. From 2018 to June of 2020 Brett was a registered representative of Kestra Investment Services, LLC and an Investment Advisor Representative at Kestra Advisory Services, LLC.

Based in Columbus, GA, The Money Advisor Group is a Registered Investment Advisor serving individual private wealth clients, corporate clients, and institutional non-profit investors. Founded in 2001 by P. Tim Money, Certified Financial Planner®, The Money Advisor Group specializes in retirement planning and investment management.

Advisory services offered through The Money Advisor Group, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm.

SOURCE The Money Advisor Group

