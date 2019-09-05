Bretthauer Oil Now Carries REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel

HILLSBORO, Ore., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bretthauer Oil announced today the availability of REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel for bulk delivery and for purchase at Bretthauer Oil cardlock sites in Hillsboro, Oregon and McMinnville, Oregon. Developed by Renewable Energy Group, Inc., (Nasdaq: REGI) REG Ultra Clean Diesel delivers superior performance with fewer emissions than conventional diesel, renewable diesel or biodiesel.

The distribution of REG Ultra Clean Diesel is part of Bretthauer Oil's commitment to provide customers with new products and services that are more environmentally sustainable and offer superior performance to traditional fuels. Bretthauer Oil will continue to offer conventional diesel products in addition to REG Ultra Clean Diesel, but will adopt REG Ultra Clean Diesel for its own fleet to decrease the company's carbon footprint.

Washington County (Oregon) is committed as the first customer to purchase REG Ultra Clean Diesel from Bretthauer Oil. "Using REG Ultra Clean Diesel will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and particulate matter and make our engines run cleaner and, in turn, more efficiently," said Tom Keyser, CFFA/CAFS, Fleet Manager for Washington County. "REG Ultra Clean Diesel is a step in the right direction to move away from pure fossil-based diesel, and we look forward to partnering with Bretthauer Oil Company to find more sustainable and cleaner diesel solutions for our vehicles."

REG Ultra Clean Diesel is a patent-pending blend of renewable diesel and biodiesel that significantly reduces tailpipe emissions and has multiple performance advantages compared to conventional diesel. By combining the increased cetane of renewable diesel with the increased lubricity and more complete combustion of biodiesel, REG Ultra Clean Diesel offers improved combustion quality, reduced engine wear and more reliable operation year-round compared to conventional diesel. On top of these significant performance benefits, REG Ultra Clean Diesel has 20 percent lower total hydrocarbon emissions, 25 percent lower carbon monoxide emissions and 40 percent lower particulate emissions than ultra-low sulfur diesel. The result is a high-performance fuel that is significantly better for air quality and the environment than conventional diesel.

For more information about REG Ultra Clean Diesel and Renewable Energy Group's other products, visit regi.com . Contact Bretthauer Oil for more information regarding the availability of REG Ultra Clean Diesel in the greater Washington County area.

About Bretthauer Oil

Bretthauer Oil provides fuel products and specialized services to organizations and businesses in Washington County and the Pacific Northwest. Founded in 1928, Bretthauer Oil has been a trusted partner to its customers for four generations, and is committed to providing expert guidance and thoughtful customer service to help the community, employees, and the shared environment thrive. For more information on Bretthauer Oil, visit http://www.bretthauer.com/ .

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc., (Nasdaq: REGI) is leading the energy industry transition to sustainability by transforming renewable resources into high-quality, cleaner fuels. REG is an international producer of cleaner fuels and North America's largest producer of biodiesel. REG solutions are alternatives for petroleum diesel and produce significantly lower carbon emissions. REG utilizes an integrated procurement, distribution and logistics network to operate 13 biorefineries in the U.S. and Europe.

