BREVENA Laboratories launches new serum targeting aging, sensitive skin

The BREVENA line of skin care products were founded on the ground-breaking ingredient, Macro B Complex®. This technology works with your skins' own healing response to target damage while providing hydration levels that rival hyaluronic acid. BREVENA's line of skin care products are uniquely effective at addressing signs of aging for people with ultra-sensitive skin, an admittedly challenging task. Thanks to the lines' gentle yet effective formulations, millions of women are now able to improve the health and appearance of their skin without irritation.

BREVENA's newest product, Night Renewal Serum builds upon this technology to further address signs of aging by offering the highest concentration of Macro B Complex in addition to a cocktail of powerful plant-based antioxidants and vitamins. Beta Carotene, Licorice Root and Niacinamide gently fade discoloration and tone irregularity while Goji Berry, Licorice Root and Vitamin E not only plump and tighten skin but provide powerful antioxidant protection against free radicals. This formulation is proven to calm and soothe the skin while addressing signs of aging.

In a recent consumer trial*:

90% of participants experienced a reduction in the appearance of dark spots

93% of participants experienced visibly plumped fine lines and wrinkles

97% of participants felt their skin was calmed and soothed

94% would recommend to a friend

*32 subject study performed by an independent clinical testing facility. Information on file.

Find BREVENA's Night Renewal Serum at https://brevena.com/night-renewal-serum-launch/

About BREVENA Laboratories, LLC: BREVENA Laboratories is a luxury grade skin care company that utilizes three decades of experience in wound care to develop advanced clinical grade skin care products. BREVENA's mission is to be the most trusted brand for essential skin health. SKIN MATTERS. LOVE YOUR SKIN®.

