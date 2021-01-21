Breville Fast-Slow Pressure Cooker Lawsuit Filed in Georgia Federal Court by Johnson // Becker, PLLC

ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with extensive experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions. The firm represents over 260 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by over two dozen different manufacturers.

Johnson // Becker filed this Complaint alleging that Breville, the manufacturer of the recalled Fast-Slow Pressure Cooker, misrepresented the safety of its pressure cookers. The Complaint was filed on behalf of Todd Jones.

Mr. Jones' pressure cooker exploded while under pressure on January 6, 2019. As a result of the explosion, Mr. Jones sustained severe burns. According to the Complaint, the Breville pressure cookers are marketed as being "safe." However, Mr. Jones alleges that despite Breville's claims of safety, the Fast-Slow Pressure Cookers cannot be safely used as advertised.

This is not the first time Breville has had issues with its pressure cookers. On December 22, 2015, Breville started a recall of its Fast-Slow Pressure Cookers after receiving reports of burn related injuries caused by steam and the hot contents of the pot erupting out of its exploding pressure cookers.

This suit is filed by Michael K. Johnson, Kenneth W. Pearson and Adam J. Kress of Johnson // Becker, PLLC.

Michael K. Johnson is a founding partner of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Michael, Ken and Adam exclusively handle injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products.

