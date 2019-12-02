Breville Smart Ovens & Espresso Machine Cyber Monday Deals 2019: Best Breville Barista Express & Smart Oven Air Deals Reviewed by Deal Tomato

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here are the best Breville Cyber Monday 2019 deals. Save on Breville smart toaster ovens, coffee and espresso machines and more kitchen appliances by checking out the deals listed below.

Breville has grown into a global brand for kitchen appliances. The Breville Smart Oven has an intuitive control panel with three dials. The Breville Smart Oven Air, however, is the better choice for those who want a toaster oven with air frying capabilities. For a semi-automatic espresso machine, the Breville BES870XL Barista Express has an integrated conical burr grinder.

Are deals still available on Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday takes place on the Monday after Thanksgiving and was originally created to encourage online shopping after Black Friday's doorbuster deals. Today, Cyber Monday typically marks the last day of many Black Friday offers and sees retailers offering more attractive online deals.

Amazon and Walmart lead other retailers in terms of total Cyber Monday revenue. Together they accounted for approximately 82.5% of all online sales during this period last year.

