Brewer Direct Expands Senior Management Team, Adds New President

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael J. Tomlinson, whose experience includes senior leadership roles in the nonprofit and agency world, has been named president at direct response fundraising firm Brewer Direct. The announcement was made by CEO Randy Brewer, with whom Mr. Tomlinson will team in leading the faith-first agency.

An accomplished business development executive with more than 25 years of direct marketing and fundraising experience, Mr. Tomlinson's expertise spans virtually every medium, ranging from print to digital as well as broadcast media. He has produced more than 50 talk radio programs broadcast on-air and online around the world.

His professional credits include managing interactive marketing for Focus on the Family in Colorado Springs. He later followed the iconic founder when Dr. James Dobson started the Family Talk organization, rising to become the ministry's Chief Operating Officer during his seven-year tenure. The Southern California native returned home in 2017 to lead Mana Media & Marketing, where he served as Founder/CMO prior to joining Brewer Direct.

With a new president now in place, Mr. Brewer plans to focus more on his leadership responsibilities as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. The move reflects the agency's continued growth and the Board's long-term strategic vision.

"Every great agency continually challenges itself to innovate, to evolve its thinking and the way in which it brings value to its clients," said Mr. Brewer. "Michael Tomlinson embodies that spirit. We are delighted to welcome him aboard our team."

In addition to working closely with Brewer Direct's founder and CEO, Mr. Tomlinson joins a senior management team that includes executive vice-presidents Phil Stolberg and Shellie Speer, as well as experienced fundraising veterans who lead the LA-based agency's client services and creative teams. The longevity and close-knit culture of the Brewer team were influential factors in his decision to accept the position.

"All you have to do is look at Brewer Direct's growth over the past 15 years to recognize that there's something special going on here," said Mr. Tomlinson. "I'm blessed to have an opportunity to lead and work with such a talented group of fundraisers. We are united in our belief that's there's plenty of people in this world who want to help those in need. Our job is to figure out new and innovative ways in which to help them release that collective generosity."

Based in Los Angeles, Brewer Direct is a results-driven, full-service direct marketing and fundraising consultancy serving nonprofit organizations across the United States. Clients include local Rescue Missions as well as other faith-based organizations serving those in need. The firm was founded in 2004 by direct response marketing veteran Randy Brewer, whose 30-plus-year career includes leadership roles with some of America's largest and most respected nonprofit organizations, agencies and advertisers. He heads a team of 40 staff members and consultants who collectively bring hundreds of years of fundraising and development experience to the agency's national client roster.

