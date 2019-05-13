Brewery Equipment Market Worth $24.0 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Brewery Equipment Market by Type (Milling, Brewhouse, Cooling, Fermentation, Filtration, Filling), Brewery Type (Macrobrewery, Microbrewery, Brew Pubs, Regional), Mode of Operation (Manual, Automatic, Semi-automatic), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Brewery Equipment Market is estimated to be valued at USD 16.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 24.0 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing number of microbreweries and brew pubs, rise in demand for craft beer across regions, and product innovations in the brewery equipment market are factors driving the growth in the brewery equipment market.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=129804657

The fermentation equipment segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the brewery equipment market in 2019.

Based on the macrobrewery equipment segment, the market is segmented into milling equipment, brewhouse, cooling equipment, fermentation equipment, filtration & filling equipment, and others. The fermentation equipment segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2019. This is attributed to the fermentation process, as the wort is kept in the tanks for a few weeks and acid is released as a byproduct during this process, which increases the chances of tank deterioration. In addition, since the tanks are occupied for a longer duration during the process, there can be a requirement of more tanks by macrobreweries to increase production. Due to these factors, the fermentation equipment is estimated to account for a larger market share in 2019.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Brewery Equipment Market"

93 – Tables

56 – Figures

180 – Pages

The craft brewery segment is projected to witness the fastest growth in the brewery equipment market from 2019 to 2025.

By brewery type, the brewery equipment market is segmented into macrobrewery and craft brewery. The craft brewery segment is further segmented into microbrewery, brew pubs, and others. The craft brewery segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR, due to the rise in demand for premium and flavorsome beer produced in small batches. Consumers are also shifting from traditional beer to craft beer. This has led to an increase in the number of microbreweries and brew pubs around the globe. Due to the rise in the number of microbreweries, the demand for microbrewery equipment is increasing, which in turn, is driving the overall demand for equipment in craft breweries.

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=129804657

Europe is estimated to dominate the brewery equipment market, in terms of value, in 2019.

Europe is witnessing a growing trend of low or no alcohol beer due to health benefits. The region also witnesses the presence of leading beer manufacturers including Anheuser-Busch InBev (Belgium), SABMiller (Belgium), Heineken N.V. (Netherlands), and Carlsberg A/S (Denmark). In addition, according to Kirin Holdings Company, Limited, in 2017, Germany, the UK, Spain, and Russia were also amongst the top 10 beer consuming countries in the world. The rising demand for premium and craft beer in the region, particularly in the UK and Germany, is also contributing to the brewery equipment market in Europe.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Alfa Laval (Sweden), GEA Group (Germany), Krones Group (Germany), Paul Mueller (US), Praj Industries (India), Meura SA (Belgium), Della Toffola (Italy), Criveller Group (US), Kaspar Schulz (Germany), Ningbo Lehui International Engineering Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Hypro Group (India), and Shanghai Hengcheng Beverage Equipment Co., Ltd. (China).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Food Processing Equipment and Technology Market Research Reports

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/brewery-equipment-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets