Brewing Enzymes: The Global Market is Projected to Exceed $484 Million by 2023 -- Emerging Economies Offer High Growth Potential

The "Brewing Enzymes Market by Type (Amylase, Beta-glucanase, Protease, Xylanase, ALDC, Pectinase), Application (Beer and Wine), Source (Microbial and Plant), Form (Liquid and Powder), Process, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The brewing enzymes market is estimated at USD 352.1 million in 2018. It is projected to reach USD 484.7 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2018, in terms of value.

The use of enzymes has become increasingly important in the brewing industry, as they accelerate the chemical reaction without a change in their own structure. To enhance the brewing process, commercial exogenous enzymes are used in various steps to make the brewing faster, easier, and more consistent.

Lack of uniformity in regulations affect international trade and hence are a restraining factor for the growth of the brewing enzymes market.

The demand for brewing enzymes in the beer segment is expected to witness significant growth in the near future, due to the rising popularity of beer consumption among young consumers, rise in technological innovations, and growth in the craft beer segment and number of microbreweries

The amylase segment is projected to dominate the brewing enzymes market through the forecast period. The growth of this market is proportionally dependent on the production of beer globally. Amylases are mainly used in industries because of their cost-effectiveness, less-time-consuming processes, and less space; it is also easy to modify and optimize the processes involving them. The consumption of amylase is significant in the Asia Pacific and African regions, due to lower access to malt in these regions which will lead to higher demand for amylase.







The microbial source is estimated to dominate the brewing enzymes market, as they are easy to handle, can be produced in huge tanks without light, and have a high growth rate. The ideal microorganism grows quickly and produces a significant amount of the desired enzyme at mild temperatures while consuming inexpensive nutrients. Microbial sources are also more cost-effective sources than plant sources, which has fueled the growth of this segment.







The liquid form of brewing enzymes is projected to grow at a higher CAGR between 2018 and 2023. It is preferred in the brewing process as it saves energy, reduces water usage, reduces wastage of beer, and simplifies the filtering process.







The Asia Pacific region dominated the brewing enzymes market in 2017 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The main countries contributing significantly toward the growth of the market in the region include Vietnam, China, Australia, and New Zealand. The Asia Pacific region is heterogeneous, with diversity in income levels, technology, and demand for quality beer products, leading to enhanced scope for future growth. These factors influence the use of brewing enzymes in the beer and wine segment.

In the European region, the growth of brewing enzymes can be attributed to the increase in the production of wine, flavored beers, and gluten-free beers. Additionally, the increase in domestic consumption of premium products with better taste and quality also drives the production of beers and wine in Europe. Growth in the craft beer market acts as a major driver for the growth in the brewing enzymes market. The increase in the number of craft breweries, the rise in popularity of such beers among consumers, growing awareness about some health benefits of consuming beer, and the increase in disposable income, especially in Western European countries, have fueled the growth of the brewing enzymes market in the region.







The brewing enzymes market is concentrated, with leading companies driving the market growth. This report provides a qualitative analysis of the prominent market players and their preferred development strategies. Key players such as Novozymes (Denmark), DSM (Netherlands), DowDuPont (US), Amano Enzyme (Japan), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Associated British Foods (UK), and Kerry Group (Ireland) have been profiled in the report.

These leading players have adopted strategies such as expansions & investments, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships & agreements to explore new and untapped markets, expand in local areas of emerging markets, and develop a new customer base for long-term client relationships. This has not only enabled the key players to expand their geographical reach but has also reinforced their market position by gaining a larger share in terms of revenue and product portfolios.

3 Executive Summary







4 Premium Insights



4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Brewing Enzymes Market



4.2 Market For Brewing Enzymes, By Type



4.3 Market For Brewing Enzymes, By Form & Region



4.4 Asia Pacific: Brewing Enzymes Market, By Type & Country



4.5 Market For Brewing Enzymes, By Region







5 Market Overview



5.1 Introduction



5.2 Market Dynamics



5.2.1 Drivers



5.2.1.1 Forecasted High Cereal Price Trend



5.2.1.2 Increasing Per Capita Income Driving Beer Consumption in Asia Pacific



5.2.1.3 Continuous R&D, Resulting in Product and Process Innovations



5.2.1.4 Increasing Popularity of Craft Breweries and Specialty Beers



5.2.1.5 Need for Cost Reduction and Resource Optimization



5.2.2 Restraints



5.2.2.1 Lack of Uniformity in Regulations



5.2.3 Opportunities



5.2.3.1 Demand for Enzymes to Increase Beer Manufacturing Efficiency



5.2.3.2 Emerging Economies With High Growth Potential



5.2.4 Challenges



5.2.4.1 Low Malt Prices







6 Brewing Enzymes Market, By Type



6.1 Introduction



6.2 Amylase



6.3 Beta-Glucanase



6.4 Protease



6.5 Xylanase



6.6 Others







7 Brewing Enzymes Market, By Application



7.1 Introduction



7.2 Beer



7.3 Wine







8 Brewing Enzymes Market, By Source



8.1 Introduction



8.2 Microbial



8.3 Plant







9 Brewing Enzymes Market, By Form



9.1 Introduction



9.2 Liquid



9.3 Powder







10 Brewing Enzymes Market, By Process



10.1 Introduction



10.2 Malting



10.3 Mashing & Fermentation



10.4 Wort Separation and Filtration



10.5 Maturation







11 Brewing Enzymes Market, By Region



11.1 Introduction



11.2 North America



11.2.1 US



11.2.2 Canada



11.2.3 Mexico



11.3 Europe



11.3.1 Spain



11.3.2 France



11.3.3 Italy



11.3.4 UK



11.3.5 Germany



11.3.6 Netherlands



11.3.7 Rest of Europe



11.4 Asia Pacific



11.4.1 China



11.4.2 Japan



11.4.3 Vietnam



11.4.4 Australia



11.4.5 New Zealand



11.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific



11.5 South America



11.5.1 Brazil



11.5.2 Argentina



11.5.3 Rest of South America



11.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



11.6.1 South Africa



11.6.2 Middle East & Rest of Africa







12 Competitive Landscape



12.1 Overview



12.2 Competitive Scenario



12.2.1 Expansions & Investments



12.2.2 New Product Launches



12.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions



12.2.4 Partnerships & Agreements







13 Company Profiles



13.1 Novozymes



13.2 DSM



13.3 Dowdupont



13.4 Amano Enzymes



13.5 Chr. Hansen



13.6 Associated British Foods



13.7 Kerry Group



13.8 Brenntag



13.9 Enzyme Development Corporation



13.10 Aumgene Biosciences



13.11 Biocatalysts



13.12 Enzyme Innovation (A Subsidiary of Specialty Enzymes and Biotechnologies)





