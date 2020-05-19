BRG Adds Expert Scott Baxter to Energy & Climate Practice

HOUSTON, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Research Group (BRG), a leading global advisory firm, announced today that Scott Baxter has joined the firm as a managing director in its Energy & Climate practice. He will be based in the firm's Houston, Texas, office. He has over 30 years of global energy investment banking experience. He has been a primary advisor in executing over $200 billion in energy restructuring transactions, corporate mergers and acquisitions, private equity capital raises and independent fairness opinions to special committees. He has also provided expert witness testimony in several litigation matters. His industry expertise spans the upstream, midstream, downstream, oil field services and renewable energy sectors.

Baxter has significant experience advising governments and state-owned energy companies on strategic, M&A and privatization transactions, including structuring and negotiating production-sharing agreements, farm-in agreements and joint ventures. His previous energy investment banking experience includes opening and running the Houston office for Petrie Partners and serving as head of the Americas for J.P. Morgan's global energy group, managing director in the global energy group at Citigroup (Salomon Brothers), and head of the energy group for Houlihan Lokey.

BRG President Tri MacDonald said, "We are very pleased to have an advisor of Scott's caliber and reputation join BRG's Energy & Climate practice."

Christopher Goncalves, BRG Energy & Climate practice chair, said, "We are excited about the timely addition of Scott and his extensive expertise in strategic advisory, bankruptcy and financial restructuring, private capital raising and expert witness testimony to our global team of energy experts."

BRG's Energy & Climate practice includes leading energy and environmental experts who serve clients in the areas of expert analysis and testimony for dispute resolution, as well as strategic, commercial, policy, regulatory, project development, financial, market and forecasting advisory services. Their expertise spans the energy sector, including power and renewable, natural gas and LNG, and upstream exploration and production. The Energy & Climate group's financial advisory expertise includes project finance, corporate finance, valuation, restructuring and capital raising.

About BRG

Berkeley Research Group, LLC (BRG) is a global consulting firm that helps leading organizations advance in three key areas: disputes and investigations, corporate finance, and strategy and operations.

