BRG Adds Former DHS Special Agent to Cyber Practice

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Research Group (BRG) announced today that Jared Der-Yeghiayan has joined its Cyber Operations and Incident Response practice as a director in Washington, D.C.

Der-Yeghiayan specializes in domestic and international investigations related to cybercrime, theft of intellectual property, darknet markets, narcotics trafficking, money laundering and cryptocurrencies. He has testified in both state and federal courts on cyber-related matters.

"Jared has long been a leading force in the fight against cybercrime, be it heading up investigations into the darknet or shaping new government policies and training programs," said BRG President Tri MacDonald. "These matters are only getting more crucial, and with Jared joining our team of cyber experts, we're more confident than ever that we can rise to the challenge."

Der-Yeghiayan gained over 16 years of high-profile federal law enforcement experience with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). He served over nine years as a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), where he led a wide variety of investigations into cyber, financial, narcotics and weapons trafficking crimes. His successful investigation of cyber-crimes resulted in being awarded the prestigious US Attorney General's Distinguished Service Award.

More recently, Der-Yeghiayan was appointed as the law enforcement cyber liaison to the DHS Office of Cyber, Infrastructure and Resilience Policy, working to shape and advance government cyber policies. He also led efforts to develop and advance cyber-technical investigative capabilities, policies and training programs at HSI Headquarters' Cyber Crime Center.

"I look forward to playing a role in this exciting and critical component of BRG's Global Investigations and Strategic Intelligence practice," said Der-Yeghiayan. "Cyber operations and incident response is an increasingly complex area, and I hope to bring clarity and experience to this already advanced team of experts."

BRG's Cyber Operations and Incident Response practice, led by former FBI Special Agent Christopher Tarbell, leverages its deep experience and advanced technical capabilities to help clients respond to the most critical cybersecurity challenges facing them today. Tarbell said, "We know firsthand the valuable insight and expertise Jared brings to a cyber investigation from our shared law enforcement experience, and we are thrilled he has joined us in private practice."

