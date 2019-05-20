BRG Adds Healthcare Transaction Advisory Expert and Expands Presence in Nashville

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BRG today announces the hire of John Brock as a Managing Director and healthcare industry leader in the firm's Transaction Advisory practice. Brock helps expand the firm's market-leading healthcare expertise within the corporate finance and transaction advisory services areas.

BRG Managing Director Dan Galante commented, "With the addition of John to lead the Transaction Advisory practice's Healthcare team, we significantly enhanced our ability to serve private equity and corporate clients evaluating healthcare merger and acquisitions."

Brock, who will be based in Nashville, TN, advises clients through the unique challenges associated with transactions in the healthcare industry and primarily assists with financial due diligence and post-close planning. He has assisted with more than 300 healthcare transactions and has significant experience with transactions involving physician and dental practices, hospital systems, behavioral health, skilled-nursing facilities, hospice, home health and many others.

Brock said, "BRG's ability to offer clients comprehensive diligence as they evaluate healthcare transactions, as well as assist with post-close integration and value-creation, was one of the many things that attracted me to the firm. I'm excited to be a part of BRG and looking forward to continuing to grow the Transaction Advisory practice's team."

About BRG

Berkeley Research Group, LLC (BRG) is a global consulting firm that helps leading organizations advance in three key areas: disputes and investigations, corporate finance, and strategy and operations. Headquartered in California with offices around the world, we are an integrated group of experts, industry leaders, academics, data scientists, and professionals working beyond borders and disciplines. We harness our collective expertise to deliver the inspired insights and practical strategies our clients need to stay ahead of what's next. Visit thinkbrg.com to learn more.

