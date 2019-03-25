BRG Appoints Two Senior Economic and Financial Experts to Expand Presence in Singapore

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Berkeley Research Group announces the appointment of Dr. Peter Bird as a Managing Director. He will focus on providing expert evidence on economic and financial issues in international arbitration and will be based in Singapore as the firm expands its presence in Southeast Asia. BRG also announces the relocation of Tigran Ter-Martirosyan, a Director, to the Singapore office from London.

Bird brings a unique combination of academic and commercial expertise. A PhD economist and economic consultant by training, Bird pursued a distinguished 25-year investment banking career with an international financial advisory group, rising to executive vice-chairman and specialising in M&A advisory, with a particular focus on infrastructure, utilities and energy. Based in Singapore for over a decade, he joins BRG from a global economic consulting firm, where he acted as an expert in international arbitrations involving M&A and private equity disputes, joint venture disputes and disputes relating to large infrastructure projects and their financing.

Ter-Martirosyan is a business valuation and forensic accounting expert. His experience spans valuations and damages assessments in international arbitration and litigation across a broad range of industries; and valuations for the purposes of mediation, expert determination, M&A, financial reporting, restructuring, fairness opinions, management incentive schemes and tax. A Russian speaker, Ter-Martirosyan's experience in Central Asia and the Commonwealth of Independent States will enhance the firm's capabilities to address disputes arising from China's "One Belt, One Road" investment policy.

Commenting on the two appointments, Mustafa Hadi, who leads BRG's Disputes and International Arbitration practice in Asia–Pacific (APAC) and co-leads the firm's APAC region, said: "We are thrilled to have Peter and Tigran on board and on the ground in Singapore. These appointments are in line with our strategy of offering world-leading expertise, delivered locally in each key jurisdiction. They will build on our leading position in the Hong Kong market and affirm our reputation as the go-to firm for the largest and most complex disputes in the region."

