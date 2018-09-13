BRG Capital Advisors Expands with Healthcare Investment Banker

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BRG Capital Advisors (BRGCA) announced today that Lance Bell has joined the firm as a Managing Director and will lead BRGCA's efforts in Healthcare services. Based in Nashville, Bell brings valuable investment banking experience in the healthcare sector.

During his 15-year M&A career, Bell has completed over $2 billion in transaction value across a broad range of transactions, including sell- and buy-side advisory, as well as capital raising for public and private companies. His healthcare expertise includes physician practices, behavioral healthcare, facilities and alternate sites and outsourced healthcare services. Before transitioning to investment banking, Bell worked as a corporate and securities attorney at one of the largest law firms in the Midwest US.

"We are very excited to have Lance spearheading our growth initiative in the healthcare banking sector," said Roger Johnson, a BRGCA Managing Director. "It's a natural extension of our fast-growing Healthcare consulting team."

BRGCA's healthcare team focuses on the following subsectors: healthcare providers and facilities, including physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers and outpatient and post-acute care; behavioral healthcare, including substance use disorder, medication assisted treatment, eating disorders and autism therapy/IDD; and outsourcing, including healthcare consulting and physician, clinical and specialty staffing.

Bell graduated summa cum laude from Transylvania University with a BA in accounting. He earned a JD from Vanderbilt University Law School and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

About BRG Capital Advisors, LLC

BRG Capital Advisors (www.BRGCA.com) is a US-registered broker dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Its seasoned investment bankers have worked on a wide variety of transactions for financial institutions and corporate clients. BRGCA is an affiliate of BRG.

About BRG

Berkeley Research Group, LLC (BRG) is a global consulting firm that helps leading organizations advance in three key areas: disputes and investigations, corporate finance, and strategy and operations. Headquartered in California with offices around the world, we are an integrated group of experts, industry leaders, academics, data scientists, and professionals working beyond borders and disciplines. We harness our collective expertise to deliver the inspired insights and practical strategies our clients need to stay ahead of what's next. Visit thinkbrg.com to learn more.

SOURCE BRG Capital Advisors, LLC

Related Links

http://www.brgca.com

