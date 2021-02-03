BRG Energy & Climate Adds Two Power and Renewables Experts

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Research Group (BRG) announced today that Matthew Tanner, Ph.D. and Vir Chahal have joined the firm as managing directors in its Energy & Climate practice. They will be based in the firm's Washington, DC office. The pair are expanding BRG's power and renewable advisory practice and wholesale power market analytic capabilities. They will ensure that clients can rely on BRG for support and insights across the full range of energy transition issues throughout the US and global energy markets.

Christopher Goncalves, BRG Energy & Climate practice chair and managing director, said, "We're excited to integrate the extensive expertise Matt and Vir bring to our team as we help clients navigate the tides of industry transformation from the dominance of depletable fossil fuels toward greater levels of electrification, integration of renewable energy and transition to clean fuels."

Tanner brings over ten years of experience in advising clients across the power-sector value chain on strategy, risk and planning matters. His expertise includes renewable integration, market transformation, power systems modeling and forecasting, utility resource planning and risk simulation. He advises clients on market opportunities, risks of changing market structures, resource planning and investment strategy under uncertainty.

Tanner received his Ph.D. in industrial engineering from Texas A&M University. He has testified before state utility commissions on renewable integration requirements and has worked with developers and investors to understand how the capabilities of flexible resources, such as storage, gas and hydro, can meet system requirements and how future market constructs might value such capabilities.

Chahal brings over twelve years of experience in assisting stakeholder decisions across the power industry. His areas of expertise include capacity and ancillary service markets, market due diligence support, renewable integration studies, power market entrant strategy and global equipment order forecasting. He has testified on matters related to new transmission development and renewable integration standards and costs.

Chahal received his MSE in electrical engineering from Stony Brook University and BSE from Tufts University. He is a member and serves on the leadership team for workplace community volunteering programs of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).

"Our Energy & Climate group continues to be among the leading-edge experts in the industry," said BRG Principal Executive Officer and President Tri MacDonald. "We look forward to the valuable expertise Matt and Vir will bring to our clients."

BRG's Energy & Climate practice includes leading energy and environmental experts who serve clients in the areas of expert analysis and testimony for US and international arbitration and litigation matters, as well as strategic, commercial, market and forecasting, regulatory, project development, financial and policy advisory services. Their expertise spans the energy subsectors from power and renewables to clean fuels such as hydrogen, natural gas and LNG. The Energy & Climate group's financial advisory expertise includes project finance, corporate finance, valuation, restructuring and capital raising.

