BRG Enhances Big Data Capabilities With Addition Of Vista Analytics

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Research Group (BRG), a global consulting firm, announced today that it has added 12 members from Vista Analytics, LLC, significantly expanding the firm's capabilities in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

"The addition of Vista Analytics is an exciting development," said BRG Chairman and Principal Executive Officer David J. Teece. "They bring sophisticated and complementary tools to our market-leading data analytics expertise."

The market for dispute technology is in a unique nexus where the type, volume and complexity of data relevant to disputes is both growing and evolving. There is a clear need for new tools to help make sense of this complex data and simultaneously reduce the time and cost associated with data analysis. Washington, DC-based Vista Analytics focuses on fulfilling this need via the application of cutting-edge machine learning, advanced database technology and customized solutions focused on these data intensive challenges that occur in complex disputes. Related to disputes are various modeling and predictive technologies that Vista will use to enhance BRG's offerings.

"I am delighted that we have found a great fit with BRG," said Managing Director Craig Freeman, cofounder of Vista Analytics. "We look forward to combining the right technology with associated process control to identify new insights, increase work product quality and streamline time and expense involved in the data analysis process."

Freeman has focused his professional career on the design, implementation and support of various litigation technologies, running some of the largest and most successful dispute technology practices in the world. His team of data scientists, software engineers, discovery analysts and technologists—experts in their respective fields—includes:

Managing Director Richard Finkelman , a nationally recognized technology expert who brings more than 30 years of experience helping clients manage information and technology in litigation, compliance and business matters.

, a nationally recognized technology expert who brings more than 30 years of experience helping clients manage information and technology in litigation, compliance and business matters. Director Dr. Xuning ( Mike) Tang , who has over a decade of academic and industrial experience in machine learning, natural language processing and big data technologies. He has managed large teams to build advanced analytics solutions for major manufacturing, hospitality and banking companies, as well as AmLaw 100 law firms. Tang has published more than 35 peer-reviewed research papers and also has served as an associate editor for flagship journals in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

, who has over a decade of academic and industrial experience in machine learning, natural language processing and big data technologies. He has managed large teams to build advanced analytics solutions for major manufacturing, hospitality and banking companies, as well as AmLaw 100 law firms. Tang has published more than 35 peer-reviewed research papers and also has served as an associate editor for flagship journals in artificial intelligence and machine learning. Director Dion Gibson , who has over 12 years of relevant experience and has established, directed and mentored global teams of more than 40 members across the US, UK, Hong Kong and India . He has led and managed hundreds of electronically stored information (ESI) projects, ranging from law firm and government contracts requiring on-site support to large-scale second requests with complex datasets and rigid timelines.

, who has over 12 years of relevant experience and has established, directed and mentored global teams of more than 40 members across the US, UK, and . He has led and managed hundreds of electronically stored information (ESI) projects, ranging from law firm and government contracts requiring on-site support to large-scale second requests with complex datasets and rigid timelines. Director Yihua Astle , who has substantial experience in delivering machine learning and advanced analytics solutions in the legal, compliance, finance and media sectors. She has helped develop and deploy enterprise-level predictive models that lowered operational costs while improving sales and revenue at Fortune 500 corporations and major law firms; and has advised senior leaders and executives on pricing, marketing and product design, leveraging insights from data.

